Man charged in Wynter Cole-Smith murder could face death penalty

Rashad Trice, the man accused of kidnapping Wynter Cole-Smith, could face the death penalty after he was charged with federal crimes including kidnapping of a minor and kidnapping resulting in death.

The federal charges were filed on Friday against the 26-year-old and, if convicted, the mandatory minimum is life in prison while the maximum is death.

He is accused of kidnapping the 2-year-old from Lansing on Sunday after attacking her mother. Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores on Monday after fleeing police and crashing a car that he allegedly stole. When he was caught, Wynter was not with him, prompting an Amber Alert.

Trice is also awaiting homicide charges in the case.

During his interview with investigators, Trice said he and Wynter's mother got into an argument about money and they stabbed each other. The girl's mother got away and ran to another apartment. Trice is accused of taking Wynter and then leaving, prompting the AMBER Alert on July 2.

The little girl's body was found on Wednesday, July 5.

During the interrogation, Trice admitted to being a monster and said he wanted to kill himself.

Investigators belive Wynter was strangled to death with a pink phone charging cord, which was found with her body in the alley where she was found. Pieces of it were also found with Wynter's body.

The official cause of death is still pending.