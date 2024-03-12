Man comforts woman after wrong-way crash • Blue-haired Lions fan dies • More testimony in James Crumbley trial

An ATF special agent testified about firearms inside the family's home during James Crumbley's trial Monday.

Crumbley is accused of buying his son a gun and then leaving it unsecured. That gun was taken by his teen son and used to kill four students at Oxford High School.

Brett Brandon testified about the guns Crumbley owned and where they were stored. He also reviewed security footage of the shooter at a gun range and discussed the level of proficiency it appeared the teen had.

Additionally, it was revealed that Crumbley researched minors and firearm safety after the crime - never before.

This discussion about firearms comes after testimony from witnesses who encountered the shooter during and after the crime, along with the school counselor and dean of students who talked to the shooter before the crime.

Man comforts driver after wrong-way crash

A man said he jumped out of his car and tried to stop traffic after a wrong-way crash on I-75 in Lincoln Park earlier this month.

"It came right through the middle and got this other vehicle and both cars exploded," Michael Rucker said. "One flew through the air, and it crashed against the wall."

Rucker said he went to the first driver, a 21-year-old woman who had been going the wrong way.

"I pulled her body out, and I carried her away from the car and I laid her down," Rucker said.

Rucker then went to a 56-year-old woman who he couldn't help, so he returned to the other woman.

"Her eyes came open. She wasn’t able to talk. But I was praying with her, I was holding her hand," Rucker said. The policeman was doing CPR, and two more Lincoln Park policemen showed up and they took turns doing CPR until the ambulance got there."

Both women ended up dying.

2 dead in Westland shooting

Two people are dead and one other person was hurt after a shooting at a duplex in Westland on Monday.

When officers arrived at the home in the 2300 block of Deerfield Court around 6:15 p.m., they forced their way inside and found the three victims.

Neighbors said the incident was a murder-suicide; the shooter allegedly killed his boyfriend's handicapped mother, shot his boyfriend in the head, and then turned the gun on himself after barricading inside with the victims.

"The guy next door was hanging out of his window, asking people, somebody to help him because he didn't have a phone," said Tom Sparks, who lives next door in the same duplex.

Blue-haired Lions fan dies

Larry Benjamin, a life-long Detroit Lions fan celebrated on social media for his blue-dyed hair, died in hospice care Sunday morning.

Larry died peacefully in his sleep, his son Jeff Benjamin said. He did not suffer.

In fact, Jeff said his dad was delighted with the fact that his decision to dye his hair Honolulu blue during the playoffs brought so much joy to people and catching the attention of Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

He was an overnight sensation. And it all began with a simple post on X, made by Jeff in January.

"I just had a picture of my dad with his hair dyed blue and said… ‘My dad is in hospice, hoping for the best, rooting for the Lions’ and this just went crazy. I started getting all these alerts and everything," Jeff said. "I know my dad really appreciated and enjoyed it when it was happening."

Michigan man gets life in prison for rape, murder of woman in Germany

A Downriver man has been sentenced to life in prison for his attacks on two US women outside a castle in Germany.

Troy Bohling from Lincoln Park admitted to murder and attempted murder and rape with fatal consequence charges when his trial started last month.

Prosecutors say the attack on two women took place in June, 2023 near Neuschwanstein castle, one of Germany's most famous tourist attractions.

The judge determined that Bohling bears particularly severe guilt, meaning that he likely won’t be eligible for release after 15 years as is usually the case in Germany - and described the defendant as "incredibly callous" adding that "a release after 15 years would not be justifiable," according to the Associated Press.

The victims were 21-year-old Eva Liu, who died, and her friend Kelsey Chang, 22, who survived. Both were recent graduates of the University of Illinois.

Temperatures rise today.

What else we're watching

Gas prices rise

As the spring season approaches, Americans may find themselves paying more at the pump.

The average national gas price increased eight cents to $3.39 for the week ending March 7, according to AAA, blaming more expensive oil as the likely culprit.

"Spring is nearly here, with longer days, better weather, and more opportunities to hit the road," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. "And we are seeing this reflected in rising gasoline demand. But remember, we see this trend every year."

For comparison, the national average of $3.39 is 25 cents more than the same time in February – but two cents less than a year ago, AAA said.