Man killed at police station after pointing gun at officer • Car theft victim chases teens • Gas prices fall

Michigan State Police are trying to determine a motive after a man pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department, prompting the officer to shoot and kill him.

According to police, the 33-year-old man walked into the station around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and pulled out a concealed handgun. He pointed the weapon at the officer behind the desk.

"The individual attempted to fire the gun at the officer, prompting the officer to discharge multiple rounds that struck the individual," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

The man was taken to a hosptial, where he died. No officers were hurt.

While police don't know what prompted the man to try to shoot at police, MSP did note that he had a history of mental illness.

Car thieves caught after owner chases them

Three teens who stole a car Saturday in Detroit were arrested after crashing as the owner chased them.

Police said the suspects who were in a stolen Dodge Charger stole a Chevrolet Cruze that was running in a driveway on the city's west side. The Cruze's owner got in his other car and chased the suspects until they crashed the Charger in the area of Evergreen and 7 Mile at around 1 p.m.

The Cruze was recovered, but the suspect who was driving that car is still on the run.

"Don’t take police action at your own hands. If you’re a private citizen, this could have ended really bad today," said Detroit Police Capt. Brian Bowzer.

Family says man accused of making antisemitic threats needs help

A man accused of threatening preschoolers, parents, and others at Temple Beth El, a Jewish synagogue in Bloomfield Hills, needs help, not jail time, according to his family.

The family and attorney for 35-year-old Hassan Chokr condemned his behavior but said he struggles with his mental health and needs mental health help.

"My client simply is not well; he needs help and treatment, not to be in a jail cell," attorney Nabih Ayad said.

During a news conference in Dearborn, they said it reinforces the need for mental health reform.

"He has been in and out of mental health institutions for years and never received the help he needs," said Hassan's brother.

Arab American Civil Rights League Executive Director Mariam Charara said that when Chokr mooned a judge and put up his middle finger, he was also showing hat he was not in a good mental state.

Gas prices on par with last holiday season

Gas price averages fell again in Michigan, putting them on par with prices last holiday season.

According to AAA, gas price averages are down 17 cents from last week.

The average is now $3.07 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

This price is 81 cents less than this time last month and 8 cents less than this time last year. It's costing $46 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, about $5 less than 2021's highest price last November.

The story behind Detroit's 26-foot-tall Menorah

The Detroit Menorah overlooks Campus Martius as Hanukkah begins. It stands as a symbol of hope at 26 feet tall and 4,000 pounds.

"The Menorah tells us all that you and your soul have a hidden power… a hidden candle, and you can light that candle and warm up someone else's heart."

"We all have a light in us and that light is to be shared. The best thing we can do is help other people, and it all comes full circle."

Brothers Israel and Eric Nordin are the artists who carefully crafted the stainless steel Menorah 12 years ago. They grew up in the Motor City.

"When other people were leaving the city to go get a job somewhere else to shine, we said this ‘our city will shine when it shines,'" Isreal said.

Daily Forecast

A cold, bitter blast comes later this week. While it's too early to nail down snow totals yet, expect both cold and snow.

Jan. 6 committee set to give closing arguments, referrals

After 16 months, a thousand witnesses, and tens of thousands of documents, the Jan. 6 House investigatory panel says they have created the most comprehensive look at the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries.

The committee will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win.

The committee's closing arguments wrap up a year-and-a-half-long inquiry and will detail findings about the insurrection, which the committee has called an "attempted coup" that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.

