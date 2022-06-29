Man killed by supervisor • Kilpatrick raising money for house • Teens arrested after home invasion, murder

An argument with his work supervisor led to the murder of 25-year-old Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brotemarkle was sent home after the argument Monday.

He drove a work truck home, so just after noon, the supervisor and other employees went to Brotemarkle's home in the 800 block of Woodland Drive to get the truck. Authorities said there was another argument at the home, and the supervisor shot Brotemarkle multiple times. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

"Forever impacted. I have to watch my sister bury her firstborn and that shouldn’t be happening," said Tricia Auten, the victim's aunt. "It’s very unfortunate that whatever led to the result, that couldn't be handled differently … very differently with a very different outcome."

Deputies arrested the 27-year-old suspect at a home on Perkins Street within an hour of the shooting. He is expected to face charges.

Auten said she wants to see accountability.

"The employer should feel somewhat accountable, responsible and not sleeping well as of last night. And the person that shot him, you could’ve made a different choice," she said.

Kwame Kilpatrick raising money to build house

Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick recently had a baby with his new wife, Leticia. Now, the couple is asking for money to help them build a new house in Florida.

They're looking for $800,000 for the home, and created a crowdfunding page where people can donate. The problem? Kwame still owes more than $2 million in restitution to the city of Detroit.

While the Kilpatricks are trying to raise money for a home, attorney Anjali Prashad said their strategy won't work.

"They will garnish your wages, they will take your social security, they will take your house," Prashad said.

Prashad is a criminal defense attorney and federal prosecutor, who owns Prasad Legal. She says no online fundraiser will work to raise cash for a home. And if the Kilpatricks succeed at getting the money, the feds will intervene.

She said the minute Kilpatrick declares a home on his taxes it will trigger the feds to go after his money. She says if you owe the feds some cash, you can't just "bury your head in the sand and expect it all to go away."

Teens arrested after killing suspected murder's wife during home invasion

Two teens are in custody after they killed a woman at a Detroit home Tuesday morning.

That woman's husband is also in custody because he is a suspect in a separate murder, police said.

Police said the 17-year-olds broke into the home in the 9200 block of Minock and shot the 32-year-old woman.

"It’s very possible that she was not the intended target," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

The husband disarmed one of the teens and shot the other.

"One of the perpetrators resides at the residence at least for the past couple of days and may be related to at least the male victim," White said.

Woman murdered in Westland

A woman was found murdered in Westland early Wednesday, and her boyfriend is the suspect.

The victim, identified by her mother as 41-year-old Tabatha Cornwall, was killed inside a vehicle in the 35200 block of Glenwood, near Wayne Road.

The shooter was arrested after barricading himself in a home for hours.

What else we're watching

Dearborn police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who fled after injuring two children. Nicholas Bahri will be sentenced Wednesday in connection with the execution-style murder of a child and man. Warren police found thousands of fake designer products after raiding a flea market. An investigation is ongoing after a 75-year-old mother and her 50-year-old daughter were found dead in a Rochester Hills townhouse. The deaths are believed to be a murder-suicide.

Trucking company says 18-wheeler with 51 dead migrants inside was 'cloned'

Newly-revealed details show how the smugglers who drove migrants into Texas likely pretended to be drivers for a legitimate company.

The death toll has now climbed to 51 after dozens of migrants were found dead inside of a hot 18-wheeler near San Antonio Monday afternoon.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak Wednesday afternoon about the discovery of smuggled migrants found dead in an 18-wheeler.

It's unclear if he'll provide answers about how that truck got across the border and whether the migrants were in the truck prior to crossing.

It turns out the smugglers may have been using a technique where the smuggling truck was masked as a legitimate freight truck.

Read more here.