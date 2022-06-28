Sheriff: Supervisor kills employee outside Pontiac home after work argument

A Pontiac man was killed by his work supervisor after an argument Monday.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, got into an argument with his supervisor while at work and was sent home. He drove a work truck home, so just after noon, the supervisor and other employees went to Brotemarkle's home in the 800 block of Woodland Drive to get the truck.

Authorities said there was another argument at the home, and the supervisor shot Brotemarkle multiple times.

Deputies arrested the 27-year-old suspect at a home on Perkins Street within an hour of the shooting. He is expected to face charges.