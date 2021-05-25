Man kills bird at pet store, police investigate multiple Inkster murders, restaurant table rule rescinded

A man trying to return a parakeet to an Allen Park pet store became irate when the store would not refund him and brutally killed the animal.

Last week, the man brought the bird back to Critter Pet Shop. Owner Rick Simms said his brother Michael was going to offer the man a store credit before he saw the condition of the bird, which was injured when the man brought it to the store.

"We saw the whole wing was bloody. So we're thinking his bird did it to it or another animal might have done something to the bird so my brother said there's nothing we can do for you with the bird now," Simms said.

Michael told the man he would try to save the bird but would not give him a refund. That's when the man got angry and started smashing the bird before stomping it.

"The bird was in a box, he took his fist - smashed it right on top. Threw the bird off the counter with the smashed box - it probably was already dead - threw him on the ground and stomped him two times with his feet," Simms said. "That’s pure anger to stomp a little old parakeet like that."

Police said the man is a 22-year-old from Dearborn. He has not been charged yet but is expected to face animal cruelty charges.

Police investigate multiple fatal shootings in Inkster

A group of people was ambushed while playing basketball in Inkster on Monday night.

Police said two people have died after four people were shot in the 27900 block of Rosewood Street around 7:50 p.m. According to police, multiple suspects were running between houses shooting at the victims with several weapons.

Police are also working to determine whether a murder Tuesday morning on Inkster Road may be connected to the basketball shooting.

A man was shot and killed at a house in the 3800 block of Inkster Road about two hours after police were called to the same address for a non-fatal shooting.

Whitmer administration rescinds restaurant table limit rule she violated at bar

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration lifted an order that only six people could dine together at restaurants on Monday, a day after she apologized for violating the order. The new rule goes into effect June 1.

A photo posted over the weekend showed the governor dining with about a dozen people at Landshark Bar & Grill in East Lansing.

Whitmer said that all of the people she was with were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, so they didn't think anything about pushing the tables together.

Some critics have said that the fines restaurants faced after violating COVID orders should be lifted since Whitmer was caught violating the order.

Man stabbed to death in Livonia crosswalk

A man was stabbed to death while crossing the road at the intersection of Plymouth and Middlebelt roads in Livonia.

Police are looking for two men accused of killing the victim after he exchanged words with them at about 5:30 a.m.

The men were last seen traveling north on Middlebelt.

They should be considered armed and dangerous. Both men were wearing black hoodies and one was wearing a mask. Police did not provide further descriptions.

Police are using dogs to search the area and ask that residents report any suspicious activity to police at 734-466-2470.

Daily forecast

It's going to be a hot day as temperatures creep up toward 90 degrees before a cooldown later this week.

Man claims police 'desecrated' 2-year-old daughter's ashes after mistaking for drugs during traffic stop

Newly obtained bodycam footage shows the moments at the center of an Illinois man’s lawsuit claiming police officers mistook his 2-year-old daughter’s ashes in a small urn for drugs during a traffic stop.

Dartavius Barnes was pulled over on April 6, 2020, in the city of Springfield, Illinois, according to the lawsuit. Video obtained recently by WICS-TV and FOX Illinois shows the incident unfold as officers searched Barnes’ vehicle while he was handcuffed and detained.

The lawsuit claims the officers "desecrated and spilled out the ashes" of Barnes’ daughter who had died a year earlier.