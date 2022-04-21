Man on probation for putting cameras in tanning salon rooms accused of doing it again at Plymouth gym

article

A Shelby Township man who is on probation for putting cameras in rooms at a tanning salon is accused of doing it again at a different business.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Brian Maciborski, 41, is accused of putting a camera in the ceiling of a gym in the 250 block of North Main Street in Plymouth on Feb. 23. Authorities say he recorded a 24-year-old Westland woman as she tanned.

Maciborski was charged on March 17 with four counts of computers – using to commit a crime, one count of capturing/distributing image of unclothed person, one count of eavesdropping – installing/using device, and one count of surveilling unclothed person.

He has been on probation since October 2021 after authorities say he hid cameras at rooms at Chili Peppers Tanning in Shelby Township. An off-duty police officer discovered a camera while tanning in early 2020.

Records show that Maciborski was also convicted of eavesdropping in 2006 after he was accused of putting a camera in his neighbor's house. He was sentenced to community service and sex offender treatment.