Man pleads guilty in kidnapping of Michigan Dunham's manager during gun theft

A suspect who worked with another man to kidnap a Michigan Dunham's manager last year pleaded guilty to the crime this week.

Dontell Nance and Darnell Bishop are accused of kidnapping the manager from outside his home at gunpoint on Nov. 16, 2023. They blindfolded and handcuffed him before taking him to another location. Here, they are accused of forcing him to give them security access information for the Benton Harbor Dunham’s store.

Bishop took the manager’s keys and then used them to go into the store and steal 123 handguns, authorities say. Those guns have all since been recovered.

Nance, 25, pleaded guilty to kidnpaping and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Bishop pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee.

"The increasing prevalence of illegal firearms poses a significant threat to the safety of our citizens," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "The disruption of this scheme undoubtedly prevented numerous deaths. This case exemplifies the effectiveness of collaboration and coordination, and I am thankful for the prompt actions of our law enforcement partners, particularly the members of the Benton Harbor Safe Streets Task Force."