Man saved after Oakland County deputies find him overdosing during unannounced house visit

When members of the Oakland County Sheriff's Office's Crisis Response Unit made an unannounced visit to a man's home Friday, they found him unresponsive with his eyes rolling back into his head.

According to the sheriff's office, the man has substance use and mental health disorders, so they were following up with him at a home in Pontiac around 10 a.m.

The man was at the bottom of a stairway with his eyes open and rolling into his head. They gave him three doses of Narcan to revive him.

He agreed to go to a hospital for treatment and was provided with information about available resources.

More: App helps Michigan residents find opioid treatment, naloxone

"We continue to evolve and adapt to changing circumstances," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "This proactive crisis intervention team is another step forward for us as an agency and a community. As my grandma used to say, ‘The proof is in the pudding.’ I know in this case, the proof from this new effort is a saved life."

The unit began operating in December 2022 thanks to a $1.4 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. This is the first time the unit members have encountered a person who is actively overdosing during an unannounced follow-up visit.