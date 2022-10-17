Man sentenced to prison for murder of Detroit radio DJ John O'Leary

article

A man will spend decades in prison for the murder of Detroit radio DJ John O'Leary last year.

Sean William Lamoureux, 38, was sentenced to 20-40 years in prison Monday. He pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide in September as part of a plea deal that dropped larceny and open murder charges against him.

O'Leary's body was found buried under debris in the backyard of his Highland Park home in the 150 block of Candler Street on Nov. 21, 2021.

Authorities say his roommate Lamoureux stabbed him with a sharp object.

O'Leary was a fixture on Detroit radio, getting his start at WABX in the 1970s. He also worked at WWWW, WLLZ, and WCSX in Detroit, as well as several stations outside the city.