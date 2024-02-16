Man shot, killed by police in Michigan coffee shop after disarming and shooting officer

article

A man is dead after police say he disarmed and shot an officer inside a Battle Creek coffee shop on Thursday afternoon.

According to Police Chief Shannon Bagley, officers were called to Cafe Rica at 62 E. Michigan Ave. around 9 a.m. because management was concerned about a man's behavior and wanted him to leave. When officers arrived, that man, later identified as 29-year-old Dario Arguello, of San Antonio, Texas, left without incident.

Around 3 p.m., police received another call about Arguello after he allegedly assaulted someone at 1 N. Monroe St. While looking for him, police were called to Cafe Rica because Arguello was again at the coffee shop.

When police arrived at the cafe, Bagley said they saw Arguello at a table and approached him. Arguello was initially compliant when an officer tried to detain him. However, Bagley said he began resisting when she tried to handcuff him.

Watch police body cam footage in the video below.

Bagley said Arguello began to slowly walk toward the officer, and the officer tried to Tase him. However, the Taser did not take effect, and Arguello rushed the officer and knocked her down, bodycam footage shows.

When backup officers arrived, cafe patrons were trying to help the officer because Arguello was on top of her and fighting with her, Bagley said. A backup officer tried to Tase Arguello, but it did not take effect.

During the struggle, Arguello attempted to disarm the officer, Bagley said. He was eventually successful in doing so, and shot the officer in the leg. This is when another officer shot Arguello, killing him.

The officer who was shot was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers involved are now on administration leave while Michigan State Police investigate. Bagley said the Battle Creek Police Department will also review the case to see if the officers acted in accordance with the department's use of force policy.

"We're sorry that there was a loss of life, but also feel very blessed that the officer is going to be fine," Bagley said. "It's a tough day."

When asked if Battle Creek police have had previous encounters with Arguello, Bagley said "he's pretty new to the community" but believed officers may have had previous contact with him.