Man wanted after stealing car with girl inside • Presidential primary preview • Missing man found dead

While a missing child whose disappearance prompted an Amber Alert over the weekend was found, police are still looking for the suspect who took her.

Kemahanni King, 3, was in a car when it was stolen from the 15400 block of Schoolcraft at 11:15 p.m. Saturday. A few hours later, an Amber Alert was issued.

Later Sunday morning, the car was found in the area of Joy and Evergreen roads, while the girl was found safe nearby. The suspect wasn't around.

Featured article

Biden-Trump discontent could bring drama to primary

Michigan voters head to the polls Tuesday for the presidential primary election.

For a primary election in which the two winners seem all but pre-determined, it could still invite some chaos.

Political experts agree that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are likely heading toward a rematch in the general election. That's frustrating for voters fed up with seeing the same faces running for election.

Even with a slate of candidates that may bore voters, Michigan is known to inject a little mayhem into national politics. Could it do it again?

The state Republican Party has fractured to the point that conservative voters aren't sure who is in charge of the state GOP infrastructure. Twin caucus-style conventions scheduled in early March could end with conservatives awarding two sets of delegates.

Meanwhile, fury over Biden's handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict has spurred a breakout campaign that urges Democratic supporters to vote "uncommitted" on their ballot next Tuesday. How many do so could indicate how much anger the president is facing.

Featured article

Missing man found dead in Detroit garage

A search for a missing man ended when his body was found in a garage in Detroit over the weekend.

Michael Doss II was reported missing after his family last saw him Tuesday evening. His mother Capri Landfair organized a search party, who spent days looking for the 25-year-old.

On Saturday, members of the search party found him dead less than a mile from his home, their screams alerting others to the discovery in Southwest Detroit.

"Michael wasn’t no drug dealer, wasn’t in no gang, he has no kids," Landfair said. "He’s not that type of person."

Featured article

AT&T offering credit after outage

AT&T will offer account credits to "make it right" after a massive network outage last week.

The phone carrier said it will credit customers for the average cost of a full day of service.

"We apologize for Thursday’s network outage," AT&T said in a statement. "We recognize the frustration this outage has caused and know we let many of our customers down. We understand this may have impacted their ability to connect with family, friends, and others. Small business owners may have been impacted, potentially disrupting an essential way they connect with customers."

Tens of thousands of wireless customers woke up with no cell service Thursday and "SOS" messages on their phones. The outage also extended to more than 9,000 customers of AT&T-owned Cricket Wireless.

Featured article

FEMA relief center opens in Wayne County

Residents in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, and Wayne counties who were impacted by severe storms and tornadoes last summer can get help applying for aid at a FEMA center that opens Monday in Wayne County.

On Aug. 24, 2023, four tornadoes touched down in Michigan. These tornadoes and other powerful storms caused extensive damage around the state.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration at the center will assist with applying for federal disaster assistance and uploading documents. They will also provide education about ways to make their property more disaster resistant.

The FEMA center at the Chesterfield Township Fire Department Central Station will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday until March 2.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast. First, the week starts dry and mild.

What else we're watching

Two crashes in Warren left two people dead over the weekend. Detroit police are looking for two suspects who robbed a delivery driver at gunpoint in the area of E. Nevada and Wexford the afternoon of Feb. 12. A man will be arraigned in Macomb County Circuit Court on Monday in connection with the 2022 death of his child. Anthony Tyese Robinson allegedly abused the child when they were an infant, leading to their death six years later. The first case of measles in Michigan since 2019 has been reported. An Oakland County child tested positive for the illness after traveling internationally. Michigan gas price averages are up four cents from last week. Prices are expected to fluctuate over the next few weeks as oil refineries conduct seasonal maintenance, according to AAA.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to resign after losing Trump's backing

Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, will resign following the Super Tuesday primaries on March 5 amid pressure from former President Donald Trump to step down.

McDaniel announced her decision in a statement on Monday morning.

"I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing," McDaniel said in the statement. "The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition."

In addition to McDaniel, RNC co-chair Drew McKissick said he would also leave.

Read more here.