Man wanted for indecent exposure in Ypsilanti arrested after fondling self while drunk at Ann Arbor park

Ann Arbor police arrested a man after he was caught fondling himself on a picnic table at a park Wednesday morning.

Officers found the man on the table when they were called to County Farm Park on the 2200 block of Platt Road around 11:15 a.m. Police said the 61-year-old Ann Arbor man pulled away from an officer who was attempting to arrest him and refused to comply with commands. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

Police noted that the man smelled like intoxicants and had an empty beer can near him. A preliminary breath test conducted at the police station showed the man had a blood-alcohol level of .21.

After he was arrested, police also learned that the man had a warrant for his arrest in Ypsilanti for indecent exposure.