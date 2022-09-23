Man, woman charged in connection with fatal Downtown Detroit shooting

article

A man and woman are facing charges stemming from a Downtown Detroit shooting in May that left a 34-year-old man dead.

Ronald Gaskin Anthony, 27, of Oak Park, is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of felony firearm, one count of carrying with unlawful intent, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. Alana Michele Caver, 26, of Canton, is charged with false report of a felony.

Ronald Gaskin Anthony (MDOC photo from 2019)

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, officers in the area of W. Elizabeth and Clifford heard gunshots just after 2:05 a.m. May 30. They searched the area and found the body of Akeem Stevens.

Anthony is accused of shooting at Stevens multiple times before fleeing. Both Anthony and Caver were arrested Tuesday.

Though few details are being released about the crime, police previously said that Stevens was killed during a robbery.