Man, woman in their 60s die after car goes into lake in Pontiac

article

Two people were killed Tuesday evening when a car went into a lake in Pontiac in the 200 block of South Merrimac Street.

A neighbor called 911 to say he heard a car accelerate and saw it become airborne before going into Terry Lake and that the vehicle was sinking.

Oakland County Sheriff Deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department arrived on scene and found the vehicle was completely underwater. Terry Lake is about 25 feet deep.

Two people were found inside the car and taken to the hospital immediately, where they were pronounced dead.

The victims are a 69-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman from Pontiac. Their names were not given.

Authorities didn't give a reason yet for why they believe the car went into the lake.

Advertisement

Oakland Co. Sheriff Lt. Stephen Dooley said they're looking into whether the driver had some kind of medical condition. Autopsies have been scheduled.