Manhunt continues for Kenyel Brown, man wanted for 6 murders in Metro Detroit

Police across Metro Detroit are searching for Kenyel Brown, a man named a person of interest in at least 6 murders over the past four weeks.

Police in River Rouge told FOX 2 Monday that Brown was wanted for a December homicide - but would not elaborate further on the case.

Brown is wanted by police in Highland Park, Detroit, and River Rouge for 6 murders now, five of which have happened in the past month.

RIVER ROUGE - JAN. 30, 2 KILLED

Authorities first announced on February 6 that Brown was wanted for a double murder in River Rouge in late January. Two people, a 52-year-old man and a 48-year-old, were killed in the shooting and a third was critically injured in the shooting on Beechwood Street.

The 44-year-old man who survived the shooting flagged down police just before 10 p.m. that night and told police he'd been shot.

Brown was named a suspect the next day.

Advertisement

HIGHLAND PARK - FEB. 18, 1 KILLED

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, police in Highland Park were called by a man who said he saw a truck parked and running when he left for work int he morning. When he returned home, it was still parked in the same spot and was still running.

The neighbor went to look in the truck and found a man shot to death in the passenger seat.

Later that week, Highland Park Police confirmed Brown was a person of interest in the murder.

DETROIT - FEB. 20, 1 KILLED

Last week, police in Detroit said Brown was a suspect in the murder of a man inside a business on Eight Mile Road.

Amir Faxton, the owner of a custom T-shirt shop and a father of two young children, was found murdered inside the business.

Detroit Police and the U.S. Marshals announced Brown was a person of interest in the case.

HIGHLAND PARK - FEB. 22, 1 KILLED

The most recent murder happened Saturday morning just before 2 o'clock in Detroit when a 36-year-old was found shot to death in the back room of a vacant building.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown was last seen in a 2008-2012 black Dodge Caravan that was taken from the Eight Mile murder scene. The vehicle's plate is from Texas: NZL 7787.

If you believe you see Brown or the vehicle, call police.