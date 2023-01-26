Metro Detroit digs out of latest snow storm • USFL's big announcement • Parents accused of killing son

The biggest snow storm of the season dropped 6.5 inches on Metro Detroit, with some higher figures reported further to the east. Less snow fell to the west.

But the snow isn't done yet. Southeast Michigan can expect several more pockets of snow and rounds of accumulating flurries through the weekend.

Hopefully by then both the side streets and main roads will be cleared. Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb County have all been plowing streets through the night, with Detroit deploying private contractors to help with the residential roads.

The severe weather also brought power outages to thousands of households around Metro Detroit. DTE has dozens of crews working in the field Thursday to resolve them.

Snow totals and what's next

The snowfall that hit Metro Detroit on Jan. 25 measured closely within expectations.

At Detroit Metro Airport, which is used as the base measurement for much of the region, 6.5 inches fell. Further to the east in Port Huron, 7 inches fell.

In White Lake, 5.8 inches fell and Howell got 5.1 inches. The highest recorded total was to the southwest in the village of Onsted, which got 8 inches.

And we're not done. More snow is expected to fall, though not as intensely as Wednesday's storm. Chances for flurries remain low this morning before building in the afternoon. By the early evening, there could be some pockets of Southeast Michigan that get up to an inch of snow.

More snow is also expected to fall on Friday into the night, and Saturday going into Sunday. The systems won't be as big, but they'll be enough for snow to accumulate as long as the temperatures remain below freezing.

When will my street be plowed?

Most of the main roads in Metro Detroit have already been cleared. In Detroit, which has 50 trucks out doing major snow removal, the city has also asked private contractors to come in and help out on the residential roads.

There are 1,800 miles of local streets that only get attention a few times a year - depending on the severity of the snow. Those plows will have 24 hours to have all the snow removed.

Anyone in Detroit who needs to report a snow removal request can do it in two ways: Going through the Improve Detroit App or calling the Department of Public Works at 313-224-0033.

It's a similar story in Oakland and Macomb County, which likely benefited from the temperature not dipping too far down during the worst of the snow. A lot of what could have accumulated instead melted.

Both have their own series of plows that are helping out - however, with the expected snow to keep coming, the Oakland County Road Commission says it may give some drivers a break so they can be ready for the next round of precipitation this weekend.

USFL to make major announcement at Detroit's Ford Field

The USFL is returning for a second season of professional spring football and they're preparing for a major announcement at Detroit's Ford Field on Thursday.

The USFL has called a major press conference for 11 a.m. on Thursday and will be joined by FOX Sports' Curt Menefee, USFL Executive Vice President Daryl Johnston, Michigan Panthers head coach Jeff Fisher, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, and FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks.

The press conference will be held at Ford Field, home of the NFL's Detroit Lions. In its first season, the USFL played a total of 22 regular season games – all in the city of Birmingham, Alabama. The playoffs were then played at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

A total of eight teams, including the Michigan Panthers, formed the upstart league that is owned by FOX. Games were aired on both FOX and NBC in the spring of 2022. FOX 2 will stream the announcement live at 11 a.m. on this page. Check back here for a live stream.

Detroit parents accused of killing 5-year-old

Parents of two Detroit boys are facing charges after they allegedly killed one of their sons and abused the other one. Shane Robert Shelton, 27, and Valeria Lynn Hamilton, 27, were arrested over the weekend and charged with felony murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse, one count of torture, and one count of conspiracy to commit torture.

Shelton and Hamilton are accused of murdering 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, who was Hamilton's son and Shelton's stepson. "This baby suffered some very severe abuse through his life, and I tried to report it last year. I had pictures. I took them to the hospital myself," Ethan's aunt, Ashley Belcher, said.

Ashley Belcher said Ethan and his younger were abused numerous times in front of five other children who lived in the home. Investigators believe Shelton and Hamilton beat Ethan to death.

The couple also is accused of abusing their 3-year-old son, who was discovered with bruises on his head and face. Ethan had an older brother, too. He is staying with Ethan's aunt. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family and pay for the funeral HERE.

Highlights from State of the State

The governor outlined her plan for the next four years during her State of the State Address in Lansing. After a tumultuous four years, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off her second term with a massive budget surplus, a Democratic legislature, and a slate of issues she wants to tackle.

She started the speech by honoring the police before pitching a boost in funding for the Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Then she introduced a plan that even Republicans could applaud: tax cuts for seniors. She also called for expanding the child tax credit before pushing to expand pre-k school for all 4-year-olds.

She also introduced a plan called Make it in Michigan, which would pull money from a funding source for economic development. The aim is to retain and attract talent. Another way of doing that, she argued, was lowering the age that residents can qualify for tuition-free trade school and community college.

And finally, guns. She called for universal background checks, safe storage laws, red flag laws. Students from Oxford High School, the location where a mass shooting laid the foundation for the lawmaker's push, were also in attendance.

Trailer full of $40K worth of snow removal equipment stolen from Lake Orion

A landscaping company plans to shovel clients' sidewalks and driveways after a thief stole a trailer full of their equipment from their Lake Orion storage yard last week. "It took a long time and a lot of money," said Jacob Ryan, with U.S. Lawn and Snow. "Well when we got here, all of our stuff was gone. That was a blow. It hurt."

That trailer was full of $40,000 worth of snow blowers, sidewalk plows, and more. "When it goes missing, and we are stuck with a bunch of shovels, it definitely brings down the atmosphere," he said.

While they hope the trailer and equipment will be found, Raymond said his crews are getting to work the old fashion way. "If we are out there 72 hours for the storm shoveling with shovels, we will do it, and we're dedicated to get it done, but it sure would be a lot easier with my equipment," he said.

He is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of his equipment. Anyone with information is asked to contact Raymond here. "With the help of social media, my post has been shared thousands and thousands of times. That means more than anything. I can't even express how much that means to me. It’s awesome," Raymond said.

Daily Forecast

The snow isn't done for Southeast Michigan. While we won't get anything that accumulates like yesterday, there are still pockets of snow expected today and through the weekend. Keep those snow boots by the door.

What else we're watching

Meijer's new grocery store concepts are opening in Lake Orion and Macomb Township today. They officially open their doors at 6 a.m. and a ribbon cutting is at 9 a.m. The Detroit mayor will join United Way and the Accounting Aid Society to help Detroit residents claim their 2023 child tax credit and earned income tax credit today. Expect them to speak at the Ford Resource and Engagement Center Among the appearances made during the governor's state of the state address was from Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell. If there were any messages that could have gained a bipartisan response, it was praising the Lions, who ended the season with a positive record and just out of the playoffs. Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony is expected to be sworn in for his 16th term as president of the Detroit Branch of the NAACP. The ceremony will take place at 7:15 p.m. in the International Banquet & Conference Center. It's Michigan's birthday. Jan. 26, 1837 is the date when Michigan received the western portion of the Upper Peninsula as a concession before formally entering the Union. Happy Birthday MI!

Meta: Trump to be reinstated on Facebook, Instagram after 2-year ban

Facebook's parent company Meta said Wednesday it will restore former President Donald Trump's personal account in the coming weeks, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The company said in a blog post it is adding "new guardrails" to ensure there are no "repeat offenders" who violate its rules, even if they are political candidates or world leaders.

"The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box," wrote Nick Clegg, Meta’s vice president of global affairs.

Clegg added that when there is a "clear risk" to real-world harm, Meta will intervene.