Metro Detroit school closings: Hundreds of closures announced ahead of Michigan snowstorm

Hundreds of schools across Metro Detroit have announced that they will be closed Wednesday due to the looming snowstorm.

Snow Timeline: How much snow to expect and when

While many students will get the day off, others will be doing classes virtually during the storm.

Also, some schools have already decided to close Thursday.

Check the full school closings list here.

By the end of the two-day snowstorm that starts early Wednesday, Metro Detroit will have 8-10 inches of snow. Areas closer to the southern border of the state will get 12+ inches.

The snow will make for a difficult evening commute Wednesday evening, and it won't stop, though Thursday's snowfall won't be as heavy.

Tips: How to drive in a snowstorm

Want to get the latest news and weather updates from your phone instantly? Download the FOX 2 app today on Android and iPhone today. You can also sign up for our FOX 2 newsletters to have breaking news delivered to your email. Sign up here to have them sent to you.