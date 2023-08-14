Michigan air show plane crash • Detroit resumes water shutoffs • Gas prices hit 2023-high

The plane that crashed during a Michigan air show, requiring its pilots to eject as it crashed into a Belleville apartment complex was identified as a MiG-23UB.

It was part of the Yankee Air Museum's Thunder over Michigan air show before something went wrong and it burst into flames around 4 p.m. Sunday. Both pilots that ejected from the plane did not suffer any sufficient injuries but were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, the airport authority said.

Several people who were at the show at Willow Run Airport Sunday caught the moment the plane crashed, sending a plume of black smoke into the sky. No one was injured at the apartment complex either, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The crash happened as part of the Afternoon Air Show, according to the event's schedule.

MORE: Jet crashes during Thunder over Michigan airshow

It's unclear why the plane crashed. Officials continue to investigate the scene.

What is a MiG-23?

According to the FAA's registry, the plane that crashed was a MiG-23UB, a fixed wing single-engine. It's registered owner is out of Texas.

The plane was manufactured in 1981.

Short for Mikoyan-Gurevich, the MiG-23UB is a Soviet-era jet and have been used in several conflicts, including in several missions over the Middle East.

The specific model has two seats and could be used to strike, for reconnaissance, or target designation. The jet variant's first flight was in 1970 and more than 1,000 were produced.

Where did the crash happen?

The specific air show was happening at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti Charter Township.

Shortly after 4 p.m. during the demonstration, the plane caught fire and went down in Belleville. It crashed int a parking lot of the Waverly on the Lake apartments in Belleville.

Was anyone hurt?

According to authorities, so far no one was injured by the crash.

Both pilots in the jet ejected successfully and were recovered a short time later. They did not appear to have any injuries but we're taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No debris has struck anyone either. The plane did strike unoccupied vehicles inside the apartment complex's parking lot.

Find more information including what officials are saying here.

Detroit resumes water shutoffs

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is resuming water shutoffs for some customers in the city, years after pausing the policy for the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to DWSD's director, those with more than $5,000 in outstanding bills for water but can "likely afford" to pay for the bill will have their water service interrupted. The department warned of the policy change with door hangers.

Gary Brown also said there is a path for every customer who wants to avoid a service interruption and that the department has received several hundred calls from residents who want to enter a payment arraignment.

The DWSD Lifeline Plan has close to 22,000 households enrolled with 86% of them receiving a $18 fixed monthly bill for water, sewerage, and drainage services.

Michigan gas prices climb even higher

High gas prices climbed even higher in Michigan as the price for a gallon set a new high for 2023. It's the second consecutive week of Michigan's gas prices hitting a new annual high after costs rose another 15 cents to $3.91 a gallon. It's 44 cents higher than this time last month.

Remarkably, it's still 4 cents less than this time last year, which stands out due to fuel costs surging during the onset of Russia's invasion into Ukraine. Motorists are now paying an average of $58 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gas. Costs could rise even further, AAA says.

In Metro Detroit, the current average for gas is $3.87 per gallon.

You can also blame excessive heat for oil's costly rise. Part of the cause for higher gas prices beyond just supply and demand is market optimism that oil consumption will remain high for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024. OPEC also says it's expecting demand to increase to 2.25 million barrels per day next year.

More benefits for victims of crime

Victims of crime will now have access to more resources to help them cope and recover from physical and emotional trauma. Legislation signed by the governor went into effect over the weekend, which includes an increase in the maximum award from $25,000 to $45,000 for those impacted.

There's also resources for medical expenses, counseling, lost wages, and other forms of compensation available. Under the expanded bill, those eligible could also receive residential security, bereavement, and relocation-related expenses.

The governor's 2024 budget included $30 million for Michigan’s Crime Victim Compensation program, Gretchen Whitmer's office said. Other expansions to the law include increasing the eligibility for resources and growing the number of years one will have to file their compensation application from the date of the crime. Learn more at Michigan.gov/CrimeVictim

Read more here.

Deadly crash in Sterling Heights

A deadly crash in Sterling Heights killed a mom and hospitalized a dad and 2-year-old Saturday night, police say. The Sterling Heights Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a Chevy Equinox around 9:30 p.m. The Equinox fled from police heading north on Van Dyke Avenue and 15 Mile Road.

Police say at 16 Mile Road, the Equinox ran a red light and struck a GMC Terrain. Three people were inside the Terrain; a 31-year-old mom, a 31-year-old dad, and a 2-year-old boy all from Sterling Heights.

All three were injured and transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, the mom died while at the hospital. The dad and boy are in critical condition.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy from Detroit, was uninjured in the crash and was taken into custody. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at (586) 446-2825.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

There's thunderstorm potential Monday night and Tuesday morning with Detroit looking at up to 2 inches of rainfall during showers. Prior to the rain, we'll see cloudy skies with highs in the 70s.

What else we're watching

A teacher from Clarkston who donated a kidney will reunite with their colleague's son, the recipient of the life-saving charity. The district's superintendent will be at Children's Hospital to discuss more. Taylor North, the local Little League team with big aspirations after their world series title in 2021, kicks off their first game today. They'll compete at Heritage Park. There are several changes coming to Michigan's high school sports this next year, including wardrobe adjustments and bigger tournaments. Read more about MHSAA's incoming shift here University of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh's suspension deal with the NCAA following multiple infractions has broken down. According to several reports citing sources, the UM coach was expected to serve a four-game suspension for penalties relating to false statements made by Harbaugh. And speaking of college football, Mel Tucker's Spartans from East Lansing hope to get back on the horse following a disappointing 2022 season. The MSU coach told the Associated Press that an NFL scout had marveled at some of the talent onto he current roster.

Shopper shocked by nearly $2,800 grocery bill: ‘Panic mode’

An Ohio woman was shocked when what was meant to be a routine order for a few hundred dollars of groceries from Kroger turned into a nearly $2,800 bill.

The incident occurred last week when Jill McCormick, who lives in the Cincinnati area, placed a pickup order for $282 in groceries through the Kroger app – which she uses routinely for convenience given her work schedule and her daughter’s physical therapy. She was stunned when her bank notified her of a charge in excess of $2,500 as she was being billed for $2,783.25 in groceries.

"My heart stopped because I’m thinking panic mode," McCormick told WCPO. "Something is happening, and I have to react very quickly, and I didn’t even know where to start."

Read more here.