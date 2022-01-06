Michigan breaks daily Covid case record, Inkster police say CPS failed kids, AG releases statement on Jan. 6

The seemingly-unlikely continues to turn to reality as Michigan again reported it's highest every COVID-19 case rate on Wednesday, breaking a record for largest number of positive cases in a day.

The latest surge continued breaking its own record as omicorn rips through vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, revealing that masking and COVID-19 booster shots remain the best way to stave off infection and hospitalization.

But with an average of 13,673 cases per day, and no indication the surge is slowing down, Michigan's long pandemic winter may persist even longer.

The spread is particularly severe in Detroit, where every third test is coming back positive.

Detroit has opened rapid testing facilities at the Huntington Place (previously the TCF Center) and at the Joseph Walker Williams community center on Rosa Parks. Both sites are being reactivated as drive-thru testing centers.

Mayor Mike Duggan said the city has the ability to test a thousand people a day. But calling ahead and scheduling appointments are still necessary.

"Some of this arrogant I-don't-need-a-vaccine-thing changes when you're gasping for breath and on a ventilator," Duggan said.

"We're operating 12 vaccine booster centers across the city. And the good news is we've seen double the number of people coming in for vaccines," he added.

The testing facilities are open Monday through Friday.

Residents must show they work or live in the city to schedule a test or a booster appointment. They can do so by called (313) 230-0505.

Oxford High School to reopen Jan. 24

A tentative plan for when students will return to Oxford High School after November's school shooting has been shared. According to Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne, renovations are being completed at the high school.

Before that work is done, there will be a two-week alternate hybrid schedule for Oxford Middle School and Bridges students, so the middle school building can be shared with high school students. This plan will be used from Jan. 10-21, with full details expected later Wednesday. During this period, the morning elementary orchestra and band programs will not meet on Tuesdays or Thursdays due to facility constraint, the district said.

The high school renovations are scheduled to be done the week of Jan. 17. The district is planning to host three open houses for high school students and their families before students tentatively return to the Oxford High School building on Jan. 24.

While students are not in the classroom at Oxford High, the athletic areas of the school are ready, and practices will resume Jan. 10. Sporting events will resume Jan. 24. According to Thorne, the district has worked with experts and listened to ideas from families as they worked to create the plan.

Michigan AG releases statement on Jan. 6 insurrection

The Michigan Attorney General released a statement early Thursday morning commemorating the one-year anniversary since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

"The unprecedented attack on our democracy last year made clear that the biggest threat we face in maintaining our Constitution and all that this country stands for comes from within our own borders, fueled by seditious conspiracies and alternate realities that continue to be peddled today," Dana Nessel said.

"Some will respond to today’s anniversary by doubling down on the dangerous lies that led to the January 6 riot. Others will say we must move on as a country as if the heinous scenes we collectively witnessed never happened. I refuse to let this day pass without recognizing the damage done and the very real threat that remains."

"Those who have pushed unfounded claims of election fraud are deliberately chipping away at our democratic foundation in an effort to make last year’s attempt to overturn the will of American voters a successful, authoritarian outcome in future elections."

Feds ask for three year prison sentence for Spivey

Federal prosecutors are asking for a three-year prison sentence for Andre Spivey, after the former Detroit city councilman pleaded guilty to bribery in September 2020. Investigators have said Spivey accepted nearly $36,000 in bribes on eight separate occasions over five years.

To bolster the recommendation of a 30-month sentence, the prosecution pointed to other public corruption cases in Detroit and throughout Southeast Michigan: From Clinton Township’s Dean Reynolds who was sentenced to 17 years in prison for bribery, to former Detroit Councilwoman Monica Conyers’ 37-month sentence for the same.

But Spivey's attorney said he'll ask for a more lenient sentence, declining to comment on the prosecutor's request.

"I think one of the big factors here that the judge will take into account, is deterrence," Professor Lawrence Dubin at Detroit Mercy said. "This is a city that has had too many politicians that have been brought before federal judges on corruption charges, and the public deserves better."

Inkster police say failure by CPS led to children endangerment

Inkster police say a failure by Child Protective Services led to a mother committing a haunting crime by slashing her children's throats on New Year's Day. Sara Boles is accused of assault with intent to murder and child abuse after police found her kids with lacerations on their necks from a knife.

"It just doesn’t make sense to me why this happened," said Inkster Assistant Police Chief Bill Ratliff. "It could have been prevented." Police said they were conducting a welfare check when they heard cries from kids inside the Inkster home on.

The 3-year-old girl has been released from the hospital, but the 1-year-old remains in critical condition. "Their (CPS) failure to act here, certainly would have prevented this from happening. And it frustrates all of us in law enforcement," said Ratliff.

In the past three years, police have made 15 runs to the house for a variety of calls. At one point, her then-6-month-old daughter was temporarily taken after Voles was in the road threatening people with a saw. Multiple reports were filed with CPS. Boles has a history of mental illness.

What else we're watching

State police shut down part of westbound I-696 due to a semi-truck fire that engulfed the entire vehicle, damaged the road, and blocked traffic. Pallets that the truck was carrying added to the blaze. Two suspects were arrested after a vehicle crashed into Zorba's Coney Island just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day. Police are considering recommending hit-and-run charges to the prosecutor. The political situation in Detroit will feature one of the more interesting election cycles in recent memory. Shri Thanedar and Sherry Gay-Dagnogo are both running for the 13th District, while Rashida Tlaib is running in the newly-formed 12th District. An Ann Arbor Democrat and a Republican Yooper have both promised an investigation into a Washtenaw County prison following reports of staff shortages at the facility. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer remains free of COVID-19. A negative test from a lab confirmed her status shortly after her husband was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

It'll be less windy, but colder on Thursday. Some snow showers are also expected today before temperatures fall even further on Friday.

Powerball: Winning tickets for $632.6M jackpot sold in California, Wisconsin

Two ticket holders in California and Wisconsin are beginning 2022 on a high note after matching all six numbers in the Powerball jackpot drawing on Jan. 5, valued at $632.6 million with a cash option of $450.2 million.

It was the seventh-largest prize in the game’s history. The lucky ticket holders will split the jackpot prize, with each ticket worth $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash. Both prize options are prior to taxes.

A new batch of Powerball winning numbers was announced at 10:59 p.m. ET. To win the grand prize, a player must match the numbers on all five white balls (1 - 69) plus the red Powerball (1 - 26).

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 drawing were white balls 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball number was 17.