Michigan hit-and-run cases increase: what to do if it happens to you

In Michigan, ten percent of all car crashes are hit-and-runs, but it seems like they’re making headlines in metro Detroit more frequently.

In just four days in Wyandotte, there were six hit-and-runs and police said they were all alcohol-related.

We're just a little more than one month into 2022 and there have already been several bold hit-and-run crashes caught on camera.

On January 8, a driver plowed into a gas station at 13 Mile and Dequindre with an employee inside. A witness says the man behind the wheel ran off.

A week before that, on New Year's Day, a couple slammed their SUV through Zorba’s on Detroit’s east side. The man and woman left before police arrived.

National traffic agencies say hit and runs increased by more than 40% between 2010 and 2019. Michigan accounted for three percent nationwide during that span.

Five things to do if you're in a hit-and-run

Josh Terebelo is an attorney with Michigan Auto Law and says if you're a victim of a hit-and-run, there are a few things you need to do.

First, file a police report. Then call your insurance company.

"If you’re hurt, you need to go see the doctor. That’s first and foremost, but in terms of your insurance requirements, one of the first things you need to do is absolutely call the police," Terebelo said. "One thing, what you shouldn’t do, you should not put yourself in a dangerous situation. If someone tries to flee the scene, it’s not always safe to try to follow them and stop them yourself."

You also want to be aware of your surroundings. If you’re hit near a business, see if they have a surveillance camera. That way, when police start their investigation, they can check out that video too.