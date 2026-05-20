Michigan landlord caught having sex inside rental house while tenants at hospital

The Brief A landlord was allegedly caught having sex inside his tenant's Westland home. The family said they contacted the landlord to deal with birds in the attic, but had to leave him alone to go to the hospital to visit a sick relative. The incident happened right in front of a security camera.



A Michigan couple thinking their landlord was inside their home to remove some birds from their attic got quite the shock when they received a notification from their security camera.

That camera caught the landlord walking around their Westland home completely naked before he started having sex with a woman on the floor, right in front of the camera.

The backstory:

Javon Crawford said he contacted the landlord on Monday to fix a hole in the roof where birds were getting inside. He said there was also an issue with the ceiling in his daughter's room that he wanted the landlord to address.

Crawford said he briefly encountered the landlord when he arrived to fix the problem, but had to leave to visit his grandmother in the hospital, and left him there alone. That's when he stripped naked and made himself at home, according to security camera footage.

"He was walking back and forth naked," he said. "I think he was making a sandwich — I don't know."

Crawford said he was at the hospital with his wife when they saw what was happening inside their home.

"Angry, disrespected, just angry," Crawford said when asked how he felt after seeing the video.

What's next:

Crawford said he did confront the landlord about what he witnessed.

"I said, ‘I got you on camera. My wife’s going to the police,'" Crawford said. "He said, ‘So?’… and hung up the phone."

FOX 2 visited the landlord's Canton Township home to speak with him, but he declined to comment.

The Crawfords did provide the video to police, and are seeking outside help repairing their home so the landlord does not have to enter the house again.

FOX 2 asked several prosecutors and defense attorneys about whether what took place is illegal. Officials are split on whether it was a crime or not. It's possible the act could be trespassing, but it's likely more of a civil issue for violating portions of a lease agreement.