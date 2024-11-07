Michigan man arrested at US Capitol with manifesto • 2 killed in fiery crash • Duggan to share future plans

A Westland man is in custody after authorities say he went to the nation's Capitol on election day armed with a flare gun, gasoline, and a lighter after writing a manifesto.

Austin Olson allegedly drove to Washington DC and went to the South Entrance of the Capitol, where he was directed to security.

"One of the officers noticed a faint odor of gasoline," said Chief J. Thomas Manger, with U.S. Capitol Police.

That smell led to Olson being searched. Police said he had a backpack with a manifesto that included views on the violence in the Middle East, and had items police believe he may have wanted to light on fire, including too many layers of clothing given the weather that day.

"He had papers with him. He said his intent was to deliver them to Congress," Manger said. "It's really unknown at this point what his intention was."

2 killed in fiery crash

A fiery crash killed two women early Thursday on Detroit's east side.

Police said the victims were in a Ford Fusion when the car and a Chrysler 300 collided in the area of Forest and Mt. Elliott, not far from Warren and Gratiot, around 3:15 a.m.

The driver of the Fusion was ejected from the car, while her passenger was trapped as the car caught fire. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was driving the 300 was injured and taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police are still working to determine what led to the crash.

Detroit mayor to announce plans for future

As Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's term starts winding down, he's expected to announce his next plans soon.

Duggan said he will share if he will run again or seek a new venture next week. He shared this while speaking on the results of the election, and his experiences working with Donald Trump.

"I already served one term with Donald Trump as president, and we were able to work together reasonably well," he said. "We're gonna try to do it again."

Duggan said he hopes Trump helps the state and the city like he has said he would.

"I hope he lives up to the promise about getting Detroit resources for more jobs and more police and more security," he said. "Because he kept coming here saying he was going to make it a lot better."

He also shared why he thinks Trump was able to win the presidency again, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris.

"Somehow we have lost the confidence of the middle class," Duggan said. "And if we don't get it back, it's hard to see what the future of the party is."

Duggan said he feels people were frustrated with inflation and border issues, which swayed voters to make America red again.

Sex offender arrested after groping woman at Walmart

A man with a history of sex crimes is accused of sexually assaulting a victim at a Shelby Township Walmart.

Police were called to the store at 51450 Shelby Pkwy. on Oct. 23 after a man, later identified as 56-year-old Kirk Rogers, sexually assaulted a female in her 20s as she shopped.

Police say the woman confronted Rogers — asking him what he was doing.

"He made the comment that he was also 'reaching for something,' but the investigation later showed that wasn’t completely true," said Sgt. Kevin Bailey.

Though Rogers had left the store before officers arrived, license plate readers were used to identify him. During their investigation, police learned that Rogers had been arrested numerous times for criminal sexual conduct, and he is on the sex offender registry after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2011.

"He is a repeat offender," Bailey said. "He’s done this several times. He’s been investigated and arrested several times, and I’m just happy our investigators were able to get him off the streets - hopefully he doesn’t prey on any other young women."

Music producer killed in triple shooting

Thomas Stephenson Mills III, 45, a successful music producer who earned awards for his work on dozens of movies, was one of three people killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Detroit.

Mills was murdered on McNichols near Greenfield. Police first responded around 7 p.m. when they were flagged down by two men who said someone had been shot.

Inside a building, they found a man and a woman dead. A third victim later died at the hospital.

Beyond his career in music, Mills was a father and husband. His life motto was "Gotta make sure everybody taken care of."

An investigation is ongoing, Police say they believe this crime was targeted and there is no threat to the community.

"I just want people to know the Detroit police department is very capable, we are out here, we are heroes, and I'm confident this crime will be solved as well," said Detroit Police Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett.

Temps drop a bit, but it will still be a sunny and nice day.

Brie cheese sold at Aldi, other stores recalled over listeria concerns

Several different Brie cheeses sold across several U.S. states have been recalled over potential listeria concerns, U.S. health officials announced.

Savencia Cheese USA announced a voluntary recall on Saturday regarding six different kinds of soft ripened cheeses manufactured at the company’s Lena, Illinois, facility. The brand names include "Aldi, La Bonne Vie and others," a notice said.

A separate announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said routine testing identified that processing equipment at the site may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes – which can cause a foodborne bacterial illness.

Listeria infection can be deadly for older Americans, pregnant women and consumers with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis sufferers can experience symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headache, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

The FDA’s notice added that "finished product testing" did not find any contaminated product, but a voluntary recall was initiated for any potentially-affected cheeses at stores.

The cheeses had "limited regional distribution" in the U.S., according to the FDA.