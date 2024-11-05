Michigan polls close at 8 p.m., when will we know results?

The polls will close across most of Michigan after a busy election day with a lot on the line at 8 p.m., with only three counties in the western Upper Peninsula remaining open another hour.

For the Michigan counties in eastern time, results can be expected to be reported throughout the night starting as soon as precincts finish inserting ballots into their tabulators.

The Michigan Secretary of State said the first batch of votes will include both absentee ballots that have already been counted and early votes, which number around 3.3 million.

After that, the election day vote will be reported to county boards, as well as the state. As the night proceeds, election winners and losers will be projected.

Jocelytn Benson told reporters earlier Tuesday that turnout was expected to be higher than 2020, which saw some of the highest volume of ballots cast in years.

Jocelyn Benson said election operations had gone smoothly apart from some disruptions to a polling place in Northville Township due to a gas leak. There were also arrests made after individuals were found making threats of political violence.

Those that monitor election results closely advise against making assumptions about incoming numbers and what they mean. Incomplete data from counties that are still receiving figures from precincts can project uncertainty about the outcome of an election.

It is during this period that misinformation may spread online, election officials have warned. The best place to go for verifiable information amid uncertainty is the state website, which can be found here.