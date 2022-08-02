Michigan Primary Election results: House District 13

The race for the newly drawn 13th congressional district in Michigan is crowded, to say the least.

The democratic primary race includes John Conyers III, , Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, Micheal Griffie, Adam Hollier, Sharon McPhail, Sam Riddle, Portia Roberson, Lorrie Rutledge, and Shri Thanedar.

Michigan's new 13th Congressional District, which encompasses much of east Detroit, including its downtown and midtown areas. The cities also included in the district include Melvindale, River Rouge, Lincoln Park, Allen Park, Wyandotte, Taylor, Wayne, Southgate, and Romulus.

