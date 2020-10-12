Michigan reports 1,809 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths over past two days on Monday, Oct. 12
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Monday, October 12, 2020, the state of Michigan announced 1,809 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days and 7 more deaths linked to the virus.
Michigan is now reporting a total of 136,465 confirmed cases and 6,898 deaths that are linked to the virus since the outbreak started in March. You can see recent daily case numbers and death updates below.
Also on Monday, Michigan updated its list of coronavirus outbreaks, cases in schools and universities with more than 5,000 cases in educational institutions.
In the latest coronavirus news in Michigan, Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon issued an emergency order on Friday to restrict gathering sizes, requiring face coverings in public spaces and childcare facilities, placing capacity limitations on stores, bars, and other public venues, and providing for safer workplaces, all in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The orders essentially replace orders that Governor Gretchen Whitmer had issued via emergency orders which were struck down by the Supreme Court a week earlier. The ruling said she illegally drew authority from a 1945 law that doesn't apply. You can read more about that here.
OUTBREAKS
On Monday, Sept. 14, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services started tracking outbreaks in schools across the entire state.
Using data from 45 health departments, the updates will be released every Monday at 3 p.m. and will include K-12, college and universities, number of cases, and if the cases involved staff, students, or both. It does not include cases where the virus was contracted from outside of the school.
You can read about the latest outbreak data in schools here.
CONTACT TRACING
Authorities are still urging everyone to answer their phones if you get a call from the health department. Text messages are also now being sent in advance of the incoming call.
Talking with the health department helps track where others may have been exposed to the virus.
Meanwhile, everyone is also still reminded to keep doing the basics to stay healthy - wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance from other people.
PREVIOUS DAILY COVID-19 CASE COUNTS AND DEATHS
- Saturday, October 10 - 1,522 cases, 15 deaths (10 deaths identified during a Vital Records review)
- Friday, October 9 - 1,095 cases, 7 deaths
- Thursday, October 8 - 1,197 cases, 22 deaths (20 identified through vital records review)
- Wednesday, October 7 - 1,016 cases, 9 deaths
- Tuesday, October 6 - 908 cases, 22 deaths (7 identified through vital records review)
- Monday, October 5 - 1,407 cases, 15 deaths
- Saturday, October 3 - 1,158 cases, 13 deaths
- Friday, October 2 - 780 cases, 7 deaths
- Wednesday, September 30 - 1,054 cases, 11 deaths
- Tuesday, September 29 - 898 cases, 20 deaths (4 identified through vital records review)
- Monday, September 28 - 1,308 cases, 8 deaths announced over two days as the state no longer reports cases on Sundays
- Saturday, September 26 - 901 cases, 15 deaths (includes 11 identified during a Vital Records review)
- Friday, September 25 - 929 cases, 8 deaths
- Thursday, September 24 - 982 cases, 8 deaths (includes 6 deaths identified during a Vital Records review)
- Wednesday, September 23 - 705 cases, 12 deaths
- Tuesday, September 22 - 504 cases, 15 deaths (includes 3 deaths identified during a Vital Records review)
- Monday, September 21 - 1,536 cases, 12 deaths announced in the past two days as the state no longer reports cases on Sundays
- Saturday, September 19 - 483 cases, 15 deaths (includes 12 deaths identified during a Vital Records review)
- Friday, September 18 - 695 cases, 6 deaths
- Thursday, September 17 - 829 cases, 9 deaths (including 5 from vital review)
- Wednesday, September 16 - 680 cases, 11 deaths (including 5 from vital records review)
- Tuesday, September 15 - 571 cases, 11 deaths (including 5 from vital records review)
- Monday, September 14 - 1,088 cases, 10 deaths announced in the past two days as the state no longer reports cases on Sundays
- Saturday, September 12 - 692 cases, 13 deaths (all identified during a vital records review)
- Friday, September 11 - 1,313 cases, 9 deaths
- Thursday, September 10 - 924 cases, 17 deaths (9 identified during a vital records review)
- Wednesday, September 9 - 783 cases 13 additional deaths.
- Tuesday, September 8 - 441, cases, 1 death
- Monday, September 7 - 1,156 cases, four deaths announced in the past two days as the state has stopped reporting cases on Sunday