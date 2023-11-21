Michigan-wide warrant sweep ends in arrests of 9 unlicensed builders

Nine people from cities around metro Detroit and elsewhere in Michigan were arrested and charged following a police operation that was orchestrated last week.

In coordination with Detroit Police and several other local police agencies, the attorney general oversaw a statewide warrant sweep that led with arrests of several unlicensed builders who allegedly stole money through the state's unemployment agency.

The warrant sweep included law enforcement from Detroit, Lansing, and Muskegon on the west side of the state. There were also sheriffs deputies from Lapeer, Macomb, and Muskegon counties and included operations in Ingham, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Mecosta, Oakland, Roscommon, Saginaw, and Wayne counties.

Dana Nessel said that some of suspects targeted in the warrant sweep have yet to be caught.

According to the attorney general, the unlicensed builders came onto the attorney general's radar after complaints were filed through the state's licensing agency. Typically, the complaints alleged the contractor failed to do their job or agreed to do work before being discovered as unlicensed.

"I’m thankful to the many law enforcement agencies and officers who made this successful sweep possible, along with the special agents from my Department," said Nessel. "When fraudsters and bad actors harm consumers and Michigan residents, we will pursue justice however and wherever needed."

The suspects include: