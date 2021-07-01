Michigan's vaccine lottery, auto insurance rates fall, families from Warren hit-and-run manage aftermath

Who wants to win $5 million?

Some of that money could land in the pockets of people getting their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

That's right; Michigan is entering the vaccine lottery game as the latest state to offer monetary incentives by the millions to try and boost rates of immunity in the state. New vaccinations have slowed to a crawl in the state in recent weeks.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to announce the new 'Mi Shot to Win Sweepstakes' Thursday morning when she announces millions of dollars in cash prizes as well as nine college scholarships worth $55,000.

She'll explain the details during a 9:30 a.m. press conference in Lansing Thursday. She'll be aside officials from MDHHS, Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Ways, as well as business and higher-education representatives.

This isn't the first state to unveil a lottery for its vaccinated residents. But states that have conducted lotteries saw vaccination rates climb after the announcement.

Currently, Michigan's vaccination rate is 61.8%.

Broken water main browns water for Detroit residents

Eastside neighborhoods in Detroit found dirt and discoloration in their water taps and toilets after a water main broke. Homes in Morningside, East English Village, and Cornerstone Village all reported brown, rusty-looking water coming out of their faucets on Wednesday.

Janelle Ewing says she noticed the dirt days prior and had cooked with the water over the weekend. She also says her family never got a notice about a water main break. "They didn't say anything, my child could've gone in there and poured a glass if water and drank it," said Elijah Rahaman, Ewing's husband. "He's 5 years old."

It was also an issue for area laundry mats that had to turn away customers due to rusty brown water. The city's water and sewerage director told people boiling water wouldn't help and they should avoid it altogether. "I'm reasonable assured that we'll get this identified and taken care of hopefully by Thursday morning," he said.

Gary Brown also noted the particular issue with the water main isn't a usual break, which made the fix more complicated.

Families from hit-and-run manage fallout

The families of both people involved, an aunt and father of the 5-year-old victim, and the grandmother of the 22-year-old suspect, gave their take on the fatal hit-and-run in Warren Tuesday night when a young boy was struck and killed by a vehicle speeding through a red light on Van Dyke.

Preston Singleton was on his bike when he was hit. "I don't feel that three meals and prison walls and a cement slab and a pillow is doing anything for my family or this situation," Rachel Draper. Singleton's aunt said. "Because my nephew will never see three meals a day again. His dad said it was like a nightmare he was hoping he could wake up from.

The suspect driver, a Detroit man was picked up several miles from the crash scene by police hours after the incident. He has not been identified, but his grandmother did reach out to FOX 2 to explain his side. Eleanor Brown said her grandson panicked and if he had known he hit a kid, he would have stopped.

"When my grandson called me on the phone, he said 'Gran-gran, they said I killed a 5-year-old,' he was distraught. My grandson is not a bad kid, he has no criminal record, he has no none-of-that."

Changes coming to Michigan's auto insurance

Some customers will be happy, but others will be upset. The changes coming to Michigan's auto insurance plan will include more savings and a slashing of the money that companies will have to shell out in reimbursement.

According to changes effective July 1, post-acute care covered by providers will drop by 55%. "I'm just so disgusted at this reform going into effect," said Chad Sansone.

Sansone was hit and paralyzed from the waist down years ago. He believes the care he receives is in jeopardy thanks to the changes. "Myself being in an accident almost six years ago, we should be grandfathered in so nothing would change," he said.

The House in the legislature approved $10 million to offset financial losses for rehab centers and in-home providers earlier this week.

'Pregnant' traffic stop suspect was hiding gun inside stuffing pouch

Michigan State Police said that a suspect who said she was pregnant but allegedly was found to be carrying a gun on Tuesday.

The female suspect was stopped in her Chrysler 200 for a traffic violation in Inkster. The driver said she was pregnant and a female trooper searched her and found a stuffed pouch under her shirt.

Troopers located a semi-automatic pistol from the stuffing. Her male passenger admitted to being in possession of oxycodone and was also taken into custody.

Both suspects were lodged at Inkster PD on CCW and possession charges. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case for possible charges.

What else we're watching

A water hike is going into effect for Southeast Michigan residents on July 1. A contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority will keep water rates from climbing into double digits. See where things are changing here In a surprisingly swift move for the legislature, the House approved K-12 funding that includes a 10% boost, which essentially closes the funding gap in Michigan schools. The next Lake Erie algal bloom will be mild, according to environmental forecasts for the summer. It'll be the first back-to-back year period of mild blooms in the normally green-looking lake. A new barrier-free playground is opening in Shelby Township today. It was built with $222,000 in community-raised funding. The Turtle Cove Aquatic Center is reopening in Belleville. It's located in the Lower Huron MetroPark.

Daily Forecast

One more day of rain is expected Thursday before the spotty showers leave the state for a few days. The humidity will also lift as cold air moves into the region.

Trump Organization CFO expected in court after indictment

New York prosecutors are expected to announce the first criminal indictment in a two-year investigation into Donald Trump’s business practices, accusing his namesake company and its longtime finance chief of tax crimes related to fringe benefits for employees.

The charges against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, remained sealed early Thursday morning but were to be unveiled ahead of an afternoon arraignment at a state court in Manhattan, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The people were not authorized to speak about an ongoing investigation and did so on condition of anonymity.

Weisselberg reportedly refused to cooperate in the investigation.