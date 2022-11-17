Expand / Collapse search

Millions of lights illuminate Pine Knob for Magic of Lights drive-thru display

By Amber Ainsworth
(Photo: Live Nation)

CLARKSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than 2 million lights will illuminate Pine Knob Music Theatre during the Magic of Lights.

The drive-thru holiday event includes numerous animated characters and displays, including a 32-foot-tall Barbie, the Winter Wonderland, The Night Before Christmas, and more.

Magic of Lights hours

It opens Nov. 18. and will run through Dec. 31.

Hours: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

There are different hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve: 5:30-9 p.m.

Magic of Lights price

A weekday ticket for a standard vehicle is $20 online and $25 at the gate. 

Any day passes, which include Fridays through Sunday, are $25 online.

Weekend passes are $30 at the gate.

Limos and party buses are $40. If you need group tickets for 10 or more people, click here.

Pine Knob, previously known as DTE Energy Music Theatre, is at 33 Bob Seger Dr. in Clarkston.

