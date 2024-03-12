Missing Na’Ziyah Harris: Detroit police searching 'very important area'

Detroit police continue to follow leads as they search for Na’Ziyah Harris.

On Tuesday, search teams were in the area of Shiawassee and 7 Mile looking for the girl.

"This is a very important area for us to investigate," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Harris, 13, was last seen getting off a bus at Cornwall and 3 Mile on Jan. 9, but never went home. She was reported missing the next day.

NaZiyah Harris

The Detroit Public Schools Community District Department of Public Safety was originally handling the search, but based on circumstances, the Detroit Police Department took the lead in the investigation. Since DPD took over, police with the department have repeatedly noted their concerns for the teen's safety.

The search for Harris has included the area around where she was last seen, an area of Pittsfield Township last month, and a pond in Clinton Township last week.

On Tuesday, White said that the more time passes, the more it appears that the search is a recovery effort, stopping short of saying whether police think Harris is alive or not.

"We know how these things do play out," he said.

White said both the department's missing persons unit and homicide unit have been part of the investigation.

When Harris disappeared, she was wearing a white, pink, and black jacket with a hood that had brown fur on it, blue jeans, and blue and white Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Major Crimes Division at 313-596-2260.