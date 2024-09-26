Missing Na’Ziyah Harris: Prosecutor to provide update on case of Detroit teen gone for 9 months

More than nine months after she disappeared, the Wayne County prosecutor will provide an update on the disappearance of Na’Ziyah Harris,

Watch Kym Worthy's press conference live above at 10:30 a.m.

Harris, 14, was last seen getting off a bus at Cornwall and 3 Mile in Detroit on Jan. 9, but never went home. She was reported missing the next day.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District Department of Public Safety was originally handling the search, but based on circumstances, the Detroit Police Department took the lead in the investigation. Since DPD took over, police with the department have repeatedly noted their concerns for her safety.

Both police and Harris's family have spent time looking for the girl. Authorities have searched numerous areas in the city and around Metro Detroit, including part of Pittsfield Township and a pond in Clinton Township, with no success.

A warrant request was sent to the prosecutor's office last month, though details about what that request contained were not provided.

Harris is described as 5 feet, 2 inches and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue jean shirt, light blue jean pants, a pink and white Rugrats coat with a fur collar, and blue and white Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Major Crimes Division at 313-596-2260.