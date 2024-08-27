Mom wants parents charged after fatal crash • Heat Advisory as temps soar • Cop begs for life before shooting

Heat and humidity combine today, leading to a day that will feel hotter than 100 degrees.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It's going to be so hot that Southfield Public Schools are closed, while Detroit public schools will release three hours early, as some buildings do not have air.

Some people are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. To avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke, doctors advise staying indoors, in an air-conditioned space, if possible.

"Anyone is at risk, but our highest risk populations are our elderly, and our babies and children because they’re not as good at regulating temperature," said Dr. Rebecca Gorz, an emergency medicine physician at Corewell Health Beaumont in Troy.

If you lack central air in your home, locate a cooling center in your area.

In Detroit, the health department announced that the following three centers will be open between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.:

Patton Recreation Center at 2301 Woodmere Street

Heilmann Recreation Center at 19601 Brock Avenue

Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers Road

Featured article

Mom wants parents charged after fatal crash

The mother of a teen killed in a high-speed crash wants the parents of his friend, the driver, held responsible.

According to a police report, 16-year-old Kiernan Tague was driving a 2021 BMW X3 over 100 miles an hour in a 25-mile-an-hour zone in Grosse Pointe Farms on Nov. 17, 2023 when he lost control and crashed into a post, knocking it over and hitting a tree. Tague survived the crash, but his passenger, 18-year-old Flynn Mackrell, was killed.

Now, Mackrell's mother Anne Vanker wants Tague's parents charged.

"I was standing in the foyer of my house and listening to them saying there is a crash and your son didn’t make it," Vanker said, recalling the night her son was killed. "I cannot, all I could say was no."

Vanker points to a pattern of excessive speed as evidenced in the police report and says Tague’s mother who purchased the vehicle, and could monitor his speed with an app, bears some responsibility.

"There is a mountain of evidence, and she admitted through text. It scares me to the bone, it is not safe," she said.

Vanker says much like the parents of the Oxford school shooter, who were both found criminally responsible. That case set a precedent that should apply here as well.

Featured article

Body cam captured moments before police officer's killing

Mohamed Said's body camera captured the Melvindale police officer begging for his life moments before he was shot and killed earlier this summer.

Said was responding to a suspicious person’s call when he was confronted by 44-year-old Michael Lopez, who ran from him on July 21.

A woman who knew Lopez for about two months before the shooting, Rebecca Davis, testified during the preliminary exam that she was with the suspect, walking near a Melvindale car wash, when Said "aggressively" pulled up in his squad vehicle and ordered Lopez to pick up a cigarette he flicked onto the ground.

Davis said Lopez started running away from the officer when he began reaching for his gloves and asked them for their IDs. Davis testified that she did not run despite Lopez telling her to.

"Stop running, stop, help, help," the officer can be heard saying to Lopez before a single shot was fired.

Now, Lopez is headed to trial after he was bound over on all charges - murder of a police officer, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, and multiple weapons offenses.

Featured article

Former GOP co-chair uses gay slur against rep

It isn't the first time Meshawn Maddock has used a homophobic slur on social media - but this latest incident targeted an openly gay Democratic Michigan representative.

Rep. Jason Morgan shared a photo from the Democratic National Convention on X. Morgan, who is gay, was in the photo, along with Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, who is also gay.

Maddock shared the photo, using a slur.

"I was riding the train home from Chicago, and I started getting text messages, 'Are you okay?' and then I looked at it," Morgan said. "I’d like to say I was surprised, but frankly, this has been Meshawn Maddock’s and Donald Trump’s approach forever, who are openly homophobic."

FOX 2 reached out to Maddock on social media, email, and by text message, but have not heard back from her.

Featured article

McLaren operations back to normal after cyberattack

McLaren Health Care announced its technology systems have been fully restored after an early August cyberattack that affected numerous operations.

The criminal cyberattack caused changes to non-urgent appointments, tests, and treatments; limited access to online systems; led to issues with phone systems and more.

"The health system’s clinical and administrative operations are fully functional across Michigan," according to an update from McLaren Health Care. "With this return to normal operations, all temporary procedures enacted during the disruption have been lifted."

In Michigan, McLaren Health Care, which is based in Grand Blanc, has 13 hospitals. Among McLaren's facilities is the state's most extensive network of cancer centers and care providers.

Featured article

Heat and severe weather will both come into play today.

Special counsel urges appeals court to reinstate classified documents case against Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith urged a federal appeals court Monday to reinstate the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump, saying a judge's decision that dismissed the prosecution was at odds with longstanding Justice Department practice and must be reversed.

Smith's team said U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon made a grievous mistake by ruling that Smith was unlawfully appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland. That position, prosecutors wrote in a brief filed with the Atlanta-based appeals court, runs counter to rulings by judges across the country as well as "widespread and longstanding appointment practices in the Department of Justice and across the government."

If allowed to stand, they warned, it could "jeopardize the longstanding operation of the Justice Department and call into question hundreds of appointments throughout the Executive Branch."

"The Attorney General validly appointed the Special Counsel, who is also properly funded," prosecutors wrote. "In ruling otherwise, the district court deviated from binding Supreme Court precedent, misconstrued the statutes that authorized the Special Counsel’s appointment, and took inadequate account of the longstanding history of Attorney General appointments of special counsels."