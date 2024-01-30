More evidence at Jennifer Crumbley's trial • Woman rescued from sinking car • Home shot up while family sleeps

More evidence continues to be revealed during Jennifer Crumbley's trial, including videos of police interviews following the Oxford High School shooting.

Jennifer is facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from her son's crimes. He was sentenced last year to life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors showed a video of Jennifer and her husband James, who is also facing charges, learning that their son killed four students at his school. A video of the shooter's first interview with police was also shown. In that video, Jennifer can be heard asking her son why, while James repeatedly says, "I love you."

Other witnesses who testified Monday included Kira Pennock, the owner of the farm where the Crumbleys boarded their horses, and Shawn Hopkins, the school counselor who called the parents to the school the morning of the shooting.

Pennock testified that Crumbley didn’t talk much about her son, and that Pennock had only ever met Crumbley’s son maybe once or twice.

Hopkins said he was concerned about the student being left alone, so he kept the student in his office while he got ahold of the parents and they drove to the school.

Court resumes at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Watch live at the link below.

Woman rescued from sinking car

Alison Adams said she was driving down 24 Mile near North Avenue in Macomb Township on Friday night when she ended up in a flooded ditch.

It was foggy and dark, and she was stuck as her SUV floated.

"It was very scary. I thought I was drowning," Adams said. "I lost complete control of my wheel, my brakes locked on me. It swung me left and then right into the ditch that was flooded. There was ice covering it and my car just started sinking."

In a panic, she tried to escape on her own before calling 911.

"I thought I could make it out, but my car was already submerged like halfway down the door," Adams said.

First responders arrived and rescued her.

"It was roughly four to four and a half (feet) deep," said Macomb Township Fire Chief Bob Phillips. Firefighters "stretched out a 24-foot-long extension ladder, braced it up against the tire of the car, and they were able to get her out and she crawled across the ladder."

Trump blasts Shawn Fain after UAW's Biden endorsement

UAW President Shawn Fain endorsed President Joe Biden, a move that angered former president Donald Trump.

On his social platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote that UAW President Shawn Fain is "selling the Automobile Industry right into the big, powerful, hands of China," warning that electric vehicles would require fewer workers and destroy the U.S. auto industry.

"Shawn Fain is a Weapon of Mass Destruction on Auto Workers and the Automobile Manufacturing Industry in the United States!" Trump continued. "Is he under contract to China, because they will be getting almost all of our ‘Car making’ Business within a very short period of time. All Autoworkers should VOTE FOR TRUMP. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

However, Fain told CBS’s Face The Nation over the weekend that Biden has helped save manufacturing jobs and that there was no way Trump would have had a chance.

Home shot up while family sleeps inside

A Detroit family was asleep in their home on Ewald Circle near Livernois when someone started shooting.

"I just can't live over there anymore - I can't do it," said the mother who requested to stay anonymous. "(There's) a lot of children over here. It's shooting and everything all day long - like morning noon and night."

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, her home became the target.

"I just woke up screaming - I didn't know what was going on," she said. "I didn't even hear the shots - I just heard the glass shatter."

If this had happened during a different time of day, one of the children would have been sitting in the line of fire. You can see the bullet grazed the chair and went through the television into the wall.

Another bullet hole can be seen just above the flashcards for the ABCs. The bullet pierced the wall and got stuck in the bedroom door behind it - otherwise, it would have hit the toddlers sleeping next to their mother.

"You know a bullet don't have a name to it - it's ridiculous and that's why I gotta go," the mother said. "You took away my kids' home - you know? you took away my kids' home so i had to say something - I want them to have to pay for it."

Dan Campbell discusses moving forward from NFC Championship loss

The day after the Detroit Lions lost 34-31 in the NFC Championship game to the San Francisco 49ers, Coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media about how to move forward.

Campbell told the media he was proud of his team - which won the NFC North Division title and picked up the first and second post-season franchise wins in 32 years. He also said, the challenge to stay at that level and get better, gets harder.

"Our guys' eyes are open. This should be the ultimate motivation," he said. "To push forward, and it will be for us. We'll learn and move on."

Cambell also addressed the play that cost the Lions their first time out of the second half. Trailing 34-24 with 1:05 left, a run play from the NIners' 1-yard line was stuffed for -2 yards.

The Lions were forced to then call timeout before scoring on fourth down and forcing an onside kick recovery attempt - rather than have a chance to use all three timeouts and get the ball back.

Cambell's answer? In hindsight, he was wrong.

"The easy thing to do would have been to throw it. It probably should have been the right thing," he said. "For me, I wanted to run it."

Daily Forecast

Light snow will accumulate to 1-2 inches Tuesday.

Biden promises US 'shall respond' after Iran-backed militants kill US troops

President Joe Biden has vowed to respond to the death of three American troops who were killed in an overnight drone strike in northeast Jordan.

While traveling in South Carolina, appearing at a Baptist church banquet hall, the president asked for a moment of silence for the soldiers.

"We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases," he said. After the moment of silence, Biden added, "and we shall respond."

The recent death of U.S. soldiers is part of a greater conflict that continues to increase in the region ever since the war in Gaza began in Oct. 7.

Read more here.