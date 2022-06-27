Mother of dead boy found in freezer charged • Pregnant hit-and-run victim dies • More top stories

A Detroit mother is facing charges after police say the body of her 3-year-old son was found in a freezer.

Azuradee France, 31, is charged with first-degree child abuse, torture, and concealing the death of an individual.

Azuradee France; mom of 3-year-old found in freezer (Detroit police photo)

France was arrested Friday after police found the body of a boy named Chase during a well-fair check in the 12760 block of Monte Vista.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the young boy had been decomposing when he was found. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

According to neighbors, Chase was blind and had some other disabilities, but those were not listed.

"She told me he had gone to Alabama, family to take care of him - required a lot of attention. I believed that," said Cheryl Hardy, a neighbor.

Family members also told FOX 2 that CPS had been called at least 13 times this year but each time, they were unable to make headway and were not allowed inside the home.

Read more here.

Man walking finds body in drainage ditch

A man was walking in Chesterfield Township on Sunday when he found a body.

Police said the Ann Arbor man was on Gratiot Avenue near 22 Mile Road when he saw a human body in a drainage ditch. The body was in an area with heavily overgrown vegetation.

Chesterfield police are investigating after a body was found. (Photo provided by FOX 2 viewer)

According to police, the body was there for some time.

An autopsy will be performed to identify the body and determine the manner of death.

Read more here.

Pregnant woman dies after hit-and-run

A pregnant woman has died, and her child is in critical condition after a hit-and-run Sunday.

Police said a driver hit the woman in the parking lot of Country Court Apartments at 25509 Greenfield Rd. The driver fled on foot, but was arrested a few minutes later near Lincoln and Greenfield.

The pregnant woman was taken to a hospital, where she was initially listed in critical condition, but police said early Monday that she died.

Read more here.

What else we're watching

Live on FOX 2

Daily forecast

Monday will be cool and comfortable. The heat returns later this week.

Roe ruling reflects complex relationship between Supreme Court, public

The Supreme Court ruling to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision is unpopular with a majority of Americans — but did that matter?

The relationship between the public and the judiciary has been studied and debated by legal and political scholars. The short answer: it’s complicated. There’s evidence that the public has an indirect role in the judiciary, but that might be changing.

In the final opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the court "cannot allow our decisions to be affected by any extraneous influences such as concern about the public’s reaction to our work."

Read more here.