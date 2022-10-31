MSU suspends 4 players • Pedestrian fatally struck by Taylor police • Cockroaches cancel Wyandotte Halloween

A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning.

The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m.

According to online posts from Michigan State Police, the Taylor Police Department was contacted by the dispatch center to investigate a crash involving one of their patrol cars. Both a crash reconstructionist and a Special Investigation Section detective were assigned to the crash.

According to their preliminary survey of the scene, a Taylor police officer had gotten a call for requested service Monday morning and, while searching for an address on the patrol vehicle's left side, struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

While the on-scene investigation is completed, a further review will be completed pending a look at more video footage. A medical examiner's report is also pending before prosecutors review the case.

MSU suspends 4 players after fight in tunnel with UM player

Four Michigan State football players were suspended indefinitely after video of a fight circulated between a crowd of Spartans had gathered around a University of Michigan player following the weekend game between the two programs.

The suspensions of Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young were effective immediately. Head Coach Mel Tucker said the team was working with law enforcement to gain more insight into the incident and address any contributing factors that led to the altercation.

The video that caught fire online was filmed by a Detroit News reporter, one of several who was in the tunnel as both teams walked off the field Saturday night. After the beating, UM head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Athletic Director Warde Manuel will deal with the authorities regarding the "altercation" in the tunnel, but says that one player may possibly have suffered a broken nose.

This is the second scuffle of the month after a Michigan game in Ann Arbor. When Michigan beat Penn State, the two teams got into a fight in the tunnel. Harbaugh has said that Penn State head coach James Franklin was the aggressor.

Cockroach infestation cancels Wyandotte Halloween event

Trick-or-treating is off limits in a Wyandotte neighborhood: There’s nothing sweet about bringing home a cockroach.

Officials in Wyandotte said a cockroach infestation has been confirmed at a vacant home after a tip from a trash hauler. The pests have been moving to other homes.

Sidewalks will be closed Monday night on a portion of 20th Street. City engineer Greg Mayhew said a Halloween ban will prevent "further roach migration." Officials don’t want the bugs hitching a ride on costumes.

The city is trying to exterminate the roaches but "it will take some time," Mayhew said. Walking the street could help kill the cockroaches, but their eggs still could spread and survive, City Council member Todd Hanna said.

– Courtesy of the Associated Press

Michigan State University to name interim president Monday

Michigan State University plans to announce its new interim president as the Board of Trustees begins its search for its next leader after ousting Samuel Stanley earlier this month. The next president will be the fourth in as many years following a tumultuous tenure at the university.

The board will host a special meeting Monday and plans to announce its new temporary president around 12 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Hannah Administration Building.

Stanley submitted his 90-day notice of his intention to resign as president on Oct. 13 after posting a video saying he had lost confidence in the board. It was the furthest escalation between the trustees who said they had been disappointed in Stanley's handling of a Title IX investigation.

MSU's leadership woes go back to the Larry Nassar scandal, which saw Lou Anna Simon leave her position at the helm of the school.

Dixon closes in on Whitmer, ramping up campaign events and political ads

Tudor Dixon is closing in on Gretchen Whitmer with a week left in electoral race for governor in Michigan. The Republican has beefed up campaign spending, ad placement, and TV interviews. She's also attended more campaign events and has become more visible on airways as she seeks to narrow the gap to the incumbent.

Whitmer remains the favorite in the race - but Democrats admit that 2018 was a more favorable environment for the party during backlash to former President Donald Trump's time in office. This year, Whitmer is running against bigger problems but with a Democrat in the White House.

Some strategists say that Dixon's lack of presence online and on air after the primary may have doomed her candidacy. But with polling numbers showing the race tightening, the race is closer than it has been in months.

And with Republican-friendly groups spending big in the state, it may get even tighter by next Tuesday.

Daily Forecast

Fog and rain in the morning, clouds in the afternoon, before rain returns at night. It could be a wet Halloween for Trick-or-Treaters this Monday.

What else we're watching

In addition to a fatal accident with a Taylor police officer, another pedestrian was killed on I-96 after being struck multiple times by passing vehicles in Detroit. A West Michigan judge will give a decision on whether to offer bond to Christopher Schurr, the Grand Rapids police officer who is charged with murdering Patrick Lyoya. A pre-trial hearing for the fatal shooting has been in underway since last week. Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo has filed a lawsuit against Detroit's city clerk arguing the city's ballot counting technique threatens election security. Many have decried the lawsuit as racist and specifically targets the voter access of residents in the city. Gas prices in Michigan have stayed below $4 for the second week in a row. It's the latest change in a sea-sawing year for oil costs in Michigan and the rest of the U.S.

Brazil elects Lula president again, defeating far-right Bolsonaro

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics.

With more than 99% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.9% and Bolsonaro 49.1%, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty.

It is a stunning reversal for da Silva, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from the 2018 election that brought Bolsonaro, a defender of conservative social values, to power.

Read more here.