MSU victims Alex Verner and Brian Fraser to be laid to rest this weekend

After a difficult week for Michigan and especially those in East Lansing, another phase of mourning begins as family and friends continue reconciling with the violence that tore through Michigan State University this week.

Funerals for two of those killed in Monday night's shooting will be Saturday, while the service for the third victim is still being arranged. There are also vigils honoring all the deceased this weekend as well.

Alexandria Verner, 20, Brian Fraser, 20, and Arielle Anderson, 19, all died after being struck by gunshots fired by a 43-year-old man. Police are still trying to untangle why the Lansing man was driven to such a choice.

And while the investigation behind the shooting will continue, families and friends will also be looking for closure and a means navigate the emotional turmoil that gun violence has wrought at MSU this week.

Verner's visitation will be Friday from 4-9 p.m. and a scripture service is scheduled at 8:30 p.m. Her funeral is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. Both events will be at the Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson.

Fraser's visitation is also on Friday from 3-8 p.m. at the Verhedyen Funeral Home in Grosse Pointe Park. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Anderson will be honored during a candlelight vigil Saturday night in Grosse Pointe.

