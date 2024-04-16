New $11 million Detroit animal shelter able to house 200-plus pets for adoption

"We're able to house 200-plus dogs here, as well as take more animals and cats within this facility," said Rhea Bautista.

Bautista, with Detroit's construction and demolition department, took us inside the brand-new Detroit Animal Care and Control.

"Here we are in the adoptable area - this is where all the adopted dogs will be housed," she said. "As you see - we've included about 60-plus kennels for the adoptable dogs."

For years the city's strays - and the people who care for them - have needed a new shelter. The current one on Chrysler Drive is old and doesn't have enough space.

"What's really nice about this location is brand-new everything - so we've got new flooring that is waterproof - the walls are waterproof," she said.

From the paint to the flooring to the drainage and HVAC systems - the city has worked with the state to meet standards for a state-of-the-art facility - with commercial washers and dryers, a new food prep area, and a veterinary clinic.

"Right now we are in the vet clinic room so this is the surgical room - we provided a nice suite in one location to operate on the dogs and cats, new lighting and new equipment,"Bautista said.

As well as new outdoor kennels.

"A big upgrade we've provided - brand-new stainless steel outdoor kennels so they'll last long - we're also fencing it off to provide an area where they can run," she said.

The cost for the new shelter - $11 million - but the city plans to use this facility for decades to come - in their new location at Russell and Ferry - the site of the old incinerator, soon to see new life in the form of adoptable animals.

"We utilized the old administration for the incinerator office and expanded it 10,000 square feet more, to provide them the kennel count they need," said Bautista.

"It is a long time coming," said LaJuan Counts, the director of demolition. "It's a property that was definitely needed, so the fact that we're able to provide this facility to the Care and Control Department, it's significantly important for us."

"We're very pleased to be a part of that entire process."

The city hopes to adopt out all of the animals at their current facility and gradually populate the new facility once a move-in date has been determined.



