New COVID-19 order in effect in Michigan, Biden getting vaccinated, Congress reaches stimulus deal

A new COVID-19 epidemic order goes into effect Monday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The new order lifts some of the restrictions that were set in place Nov. 15 in a "pause to save lives," and extends others.

Casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys and in-person learning at high schools and universities are allowed to reopen and resume.

Other restrictions initially set on Nov. 15 have been extended, meaning indoor dining is still prohibited, night clubs are still closed and organized indoor sports are still barred. Workplaces, when work can be done from home, are also not allowed to reopen yet, and group fitness classes are still not allowed to resume. These restrictions are still in place until Jan. 15, 2021.

You can see a full list of what's allowed to reopen and what's still closed below.

Here is a full list of businesses and gatherings allowed open under the MDHHS's epidemic order:

Two-household gatherings (with high precautions)

Small outdoor gatherings (25 people)

Funerals (25 people)

Retail

Preschool through 12th grade, local district choice

Childcare

Manufacturing, construction, other work that is impossible to do remotely

Public transit

Hair salons, barber shops, other personal services

Gyms, pools, roller and ice rinks (for individual exercise)

Restaurants and bars (outdoor dining, takeout and delivery)

Professional sports

Parks and outdoor recreation

Health care

Theaters, movie theaters, stadiums, arenas

Bowling centers

Bingo halls, casinos, arcades

Outdoor group fitness classes and non-contact sports

Here is a full list of businesses still not open under the MDHHS's epidemic order:

Workplaces, when work can be done from home

Restaurants and bars (indoor dining)

Night clubs

Indoor sports and contact sports, except professional sports

Trampoline parks, water parks

Indoor group fitness classes

Public viewing arrangements announced for Sheriff Benny Napoleon

The family of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has announced details of a public viewing after the 65-year-old's death last week.

Napoleon died after contracting COVID-19. He had been in the hospital for several weeks and had been on a ventilator.

Two public viewings will take place next week on Monday, Dec. 28 and Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Monday's viewing will take place at Swanson Funeral home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Swanson Funeral home is located at 806 East Grand Boulevard in Detroit. Tuesday's viewing will take place at Greater Grace Temple from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Greater Grace Temple is located at 23500 West Seven Mile in Detroit.

Mask and social distancing are required at both.

The family says they will have a private funeral service.

Biden to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on live TV Monday

President-elect Joe Biden is set to publicly receive his first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

He'll receive the injection alongside his wife, Jill.

"I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take," Biden has said of his decision. Biden and his wife, Jill, will also thank health care workers at the facility where they receive the shots, his incoming press secretary has said.

Monday’s event will come the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, will start arriving in states, joining Pfizer’s in the nation’s arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 317,000 people in the United States and upended life around the globe.

Vice President Mike Pence publicly received his first shot last week. Many congressmen have followed suit.

Monday marks the first day of winter.

Congress reaches deal on COVID-19 relief, stimulus checks for Americans

Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Twitter Sunday that Congress reached a deal on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package.

The agreement, announced by Senate leaders, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

It came after months of battling and posturing, but the negotiating dynamic changed in Republicans’ favor after the election and as the end of the congressional session neared. President-elect Joe Biden was eager for a deal to deliver long-awaited help to suffering people and a boost to the economy, even though it was less than half the size that Democrats wanted this fall.

House leaders informed lawmakers that they would vote on the legislation on Monday, and the Senate was likely to vote on Monday, too. Lawmakers were eager to leave Washington and close out a tumultuous year.