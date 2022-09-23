Next phase of Joe Louis Greenway construction begins in Detroit

The Joe Louis Greenway, a 27-mile path connecting four cities, is closer to completion.

The second phase of the trail construction began Friday. Crews are now working on the half-mile section of a recreational loop from Fullerton to Grand River, otherwise known as the second major leg of the Joe Louis Greenway.

The trail is named in honor of the boxer who got his start in Detroit in the 1930s and later become the world heavyweight champion while breaking color barriers and bringing people together. It's an appropriate honor as that's what the Greenway will do as well.

The Joe Louis Greenway will transform blighted areas and span more than 27 miles while connecting Dearborn, Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park.

City officials say this project is about more than a Greenway – it’s also fighting blight

"All you have to do is look at the end of the street and you can see the tons and tons of debris and tires we’ve taken out. Those would have laid there, they would have been in your backyards, and that’s not going to be there anymore," said Brad Dick, the group executive of services and infrastructure for the city.

The first stretch of the Greenway will be completed and open to the public later this fall. Construction on this second leg is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2023.