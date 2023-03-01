No suspects in custody a month after rappers found murdered in abandoned Highland Park apartment

article

A month after three missing rappers were found murdered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building, police are working to catch the people responsible.

Armani Kelly, 38, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, were slated to perform at Lounge 31 on 7 Mile near Gratiot on Jan. 21. However, the event was canceled, and the men disappeared that night.

Police in Detroit, Warren, Melvindale, and Oscoda were all searching for the men. Kelly was from Oscoda and traveled to Detroit for the canceled performance.

On Feb. 2, investigators found the bodies of the men in the basement of an apartment at McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park. They had been shot multiple times.

Michigan State Police said Wednesday that investigators were still examining evidence that was found at the scene, which was rat-infested.

Sources told FOX 2 after the bodies were found that a person of interest was in custody. However, MSP says they do not have any suspects in custody. Investigators have said that the murders were not random.

