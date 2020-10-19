Nursing home workers at Westland facility walk off job in protest

Dozens of workers at a nursing home in Westland walked off the job Monday morning and onto the picket line. The workers at Four Seasons Rehabilitation and Nursing say they're working in dangerous conditions for very low pay.

"I've got four children; I can't afford the healthcare for them," said Jernee Bates, one of the workers who's a certified nursing assistant. "It's not too much more to say than that. We need higher wages."

"You don't have enough PPE. You don't have enough towels," said another certified nursing assistant Leva Taylor. "You don't have enough nothing."

SEIU Healthcare Michigan, a union representing healthcare workers, said back in August they delayed a strike after the governor urged them to work with nursing homes to negotiate a fair contract.

SEIU said they reached tentative agreements with a dozen nursing homes across metro Detroit. They said Four Seasons was the only one refusing the come to the table.

"We're coming in here doing doubles. We're coming in here risking our lives. We're coming in here risking our lives taking COVID to our family, and we care. We're in here. You call us and ask us to do overtime we'd do anything for you," Taylor said.

SEIU said this Four Seasons location has a history of unfair labor practices.

Now, employees we spoke with say they aren't leaving until their voices are finally heard.

"We're tired of it. I'm so happy we're all out here together, through the rain. I've been out here 16 hours and I don't care. We're here, we're getting it done and that's that," said Ashley Stewart.

Four Seasons Westland has not returned FOX 2's request for comment.