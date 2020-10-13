Oakland County Deputies race to save 10-month-old choking on drug paraphernalia

Oakland County Deputies and Waterford Firefighters worked together in late September to save a 10-month-old baby who was choking on drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Parkdale Ave in Pontiac to an unconscious baby who was not breathing.

Deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department arrived and started CPR. The condition of the child was so bad, they decided to take the child to McLaren Oakland Hospital instead of waiting for EMS to arrive.

Two Waterford Firefighters loaded the baby into the backseat of the patrol car and continued CPR in the backseat while a deputy drove to the hospital. Other deputies assisted with traffic to clear a path for the patrol car to get to the hospital as fast and safe as possible.

The baby was able to be saved thanks to the dramatic work by sheriff deputies and firefighters.

Detectives spoke with doctors and learned the child choked and had gone into cardiac arrest. During interviews with the parents, they learned it was possible the baby found drug paraphernalia in a trash can in the home and ingested it. They did not say what the baby found.

Detectives are still investigating and Children's Protective Services was notified of the incident.

"Watching the dashcam footage of our Deputies and Firefighters working hand-in-hand together to save the life of an innocent 10-month-old child demonstrates the heart and soul of our first responders," said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. "I am incredibly proud of these heroes for relying on their instincts and training during this very stressful moment and I commend them for their quick-thinking and partnership."

