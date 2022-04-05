One year after constant flooding issues, GLWA unveils improved power supply infrastructure

The Great Lakes Water Authority is announcing some improvements after a series of incidents last spring and summer caused by inordinate rainfall.

Metro Detroit was waterlogged with flooding issues including due to a massive rainfall in June, leaving many residents with flooded streets and basements. The persistent problems led to Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller to call for an investigation into operations of the Conner Creek pump station.

"I’m hoping 2021 was an anomaly - I keep saying that - but we’re preparing like it wasn’t," said Suzanne Coffey, the interim CEO.

"We're excited to announce Freud and Blue Hill pump stations have been converted to reliable power to our partner with DTE power," said Navid Mehram, GLWA. "Those three transformers are new (and) it has three independent power sources from DTE."

GLWA officials say connection to a reliable and high-quality external power supply is essential to operate the regional system.

"We have two more facilities that need to be converted, and we hope to have both facilities converted by July," Mehram said.

During the conversion process, they say key testing was performed on electrical equipment that supports the pumps.

"It showed all equipment is functioning and ready for the spring storm," he said.

The improvements also include the installation of power and quality monitors.

"They are Instruments that monitor the power - so if there is a loss of power we get a notification immediately," Coffey said. "DTE Power high-quality independent sources but we’re going to watch it."

GLWLA says when a major rain event hits the area it will reach out to the community.

"We’re letting the public know through social media and other public media outlets that we are concerned," she said.

GLWA will also communicate the complete findings of the investigation into what took place last summer.

"That report is expected to be out in April," she said.

GLWA officials say moving forward they are working to secure more funding to make long term changes.

"We have been working on governmental outreach to our legislators for funding," Coffey said. "This improvement is a huge step forward in resiliency,"

