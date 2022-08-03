Oxford High School shooting: Attorney files motion to add security guard to lawsuit after seeing video

An attorney representing families of Oxford High School shooting victims wants to amend the lawsuit to include a security guard after watching surveillance video.

Attorney Ven Johnson said Wednesday that he has filed a motion to add security guard Kimberly Potts to the lawsuit, which currently names Oxford school district officials and teachers, as well as against accused shooter Ethan Crumbley and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.

READ: Victims' parents sue teachers, counselors, and Crumbleys

Johnson said Potts told investigators she thought she heard on the radio that there was an Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate (ALICE) drill. He said Potts walked past Tate Myre after he was shot, and allegedly told investigators that she thought the drill makeup looked real.

Read more Oxford shooting updates here.

Surviellance video then showed her walking to the bathroom where Justin Shilling, Keegan Gregory, and Crumbley were with her gun out. She allegedly opened the door then walked away. After that, Schilling was shot and killed.

Johnson said Potts told investigators that she didn't see or hear anything.

"We believe had she done her job, there would have been at least the death of Justin prevented," Johnson said.

In June, Judge Rae Lee Chabot ordered that surveillance video from the day of the deadly Nov. 30, 2021, school shooting be released to Johnson, who took the matter to court after he was unable to obtain it.

"It's a victory for our clients," Johnson said. "They have an absolute right to these materials."