Alleged Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley due in court Monday

As the fallout continues to unravel for the small Oakland County community of Oxford, the teen gunman at the center of the tragedy that sparked an outpouring of grief and sadness will make his next court appearance today.

Ethan Crumbley is expected to appear before a judge around 1 p.m. for a procedural hearing. Monday's probable cause conference hearing is meant to prepare for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 20, when a judge will determine if there's enough evidence to send the teen suspect to trial.

Crumbley, who is charged with murder and terrorism, has been locked up in Oakland County jail since his arrest Nov. 30. It's possible that the case could be put on hold if his attorney seeks a mental competency exam.

"In a case like Crumbley, the primary topics addressed would likely be: the exchange of discovery and the timing of that exchange; whether the preliminary examination will proceed on the scheduled date, whether it will be waived, or whether it will be adjourned to a new date; and bond," a spokesman for the Oakland County prosecutor's office told the Associated Press.

RELATED: 'Ethan don't do it': Parents of Oxford High School suspect sent messages during shooting

On Sunday, Oxford community members held a March For Our Lives event, where residents spoke at a park pavilion and eulogized their friends and family that were injured or lost in the shooting.

"My classmates and I were never supposed to see the look on my teachers face when we heard the shooting," said Ava Wilson, an Oxford High School student. "I was never supposed to text my mom at 12:51 p.m. ‘I love you’ and then my 15-year-old brother at the high school ‘are you okay, I need you to respond.’ Never did I think this would happen here, but it did."

RELATED: Oxford community sets up funds for survivors, families of victims

Held at Centennial Park, healing activities like chalk art, meditation, music, and donated meals were all part of the vigil.

Advertisement

Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer, are being held at the same jail as their son, but in separate cells. They've each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and are expected to be in court for a hearing on Tuesday.