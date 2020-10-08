Pence, Harris clash in first VP debate, Mich. Senate returns to Lansing, hidden razor blades on political sign

Vice President Mike Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris clashed Wednesday on the administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during the only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election - speaking while separated by more than 12 feet and plexiglass.

The event, held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, was a more civil one compared to last week's presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and featured less interruptions.

Notable moments from the debate were Sen. Harris repeatedly telling Pence, "I'm speaking," during interruptions - and a fly that landed on Pence's hair, setting social media abuzz.

Ultimately, the debate served as a chance for voters to decide which candidate would best support the president of the United States. The two touched on topics ranging from COVID-19, taxes, and health care to climate change, the Supreme Court and racial injustice. You can read more on their remarks on each topic here.

Harris made history as the first Black woman to appear in a vice presidential debate, while Pence appeared in the vice presidential debate for a second time.

Meanwhile, the second presidential debate is slated for Thursday, Oct. 15 and, as of this morning, will take place virtually amid fallout from the president's diagnosis of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Mich. Senate returning to Lansing to start passing bills after Supreme Court ruling

The Michigan Sente is returning to Lansing Thursday to start passing bills following a Michigan Supreme Court ruling that invalidated Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus orders.

Spelled out, in a ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court, Governor Gretchen Whitmer did not have the authority, after April 30 to issue or renew any executive orders related to the virus. She's made 180 of them since then acting under two laws dealing with a governor's executive powers.

Any future COVID-19 orders will now include the Republican-led legislature.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II called Wednesday for Republican legislative leaders to enact and enforce a mask requirement inside the House and Senate chambers at all times, saying he fears for the safety of his family and others when lawmakers do not wear a face covering. The Democrat presides over session in the Senate.

The state health department requires masks at indoor non-residential gatherings, but the Legislature is seen as exempt from that order and the governor's prior face covering order - first issued in April - because it is a separate branch of government.

Though legislators have been encouraged to wear masks, many Republicans either do not or they remove them to speak or while seated alone at their desk. Democrats are more vigilant about using masks, though some remove them to give formal remarks during session.

Razor blades hidden on political sign slice worker's hands

A subcontractor working for the township had his hands sliced by razor blades placed at the bottom of a political sign.

The Trump-Pence 2020 sign was lined with razor blades at the bottom and placed farther than the 30 feet distance allowed at the residence on Sleeth Road in Commerce Township.

When the worker went to move the sign, he needed 13 stitches for his hands. Neighbors told FOX 2 the resident had political signs stolen in the past, but she declined to comment.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Owner of Bobcat Bonnie's tired of rude customers incensed over mask-wearing rules

The owner of a popular restaurant franchise in metro Detroit is fed up with rude customers angry over the mask mandate.

"We are the place that pours queso on tater tots and edible glitter into your cocktail. We're not the ones who are making the policies on mask use," Matt Buskard said. After hearing dozens of stories from employees at the restaurant's five locations - in Ferndale, Detroit, Ypsilanti, Wyandotte and Partridge Creek Mall, Buskard let out his frustrations on social media.

"We've had people cuss out our 16, 17, 18-year-old hostesses about mask use," Buskard said.

Buskard says the "insanely disrespectful behavior" has gotten so out-of-control, he's decided he will no longer serve or do business with people who harass his employees or refuse to wear a mask.

Less wind today with a weekend warm-up on the way