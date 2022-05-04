Police: 4-year-old struck after uncle accidentally shoots through floor of Taylor home

A 4-year-old boy was shot Tuesday evening when police say his uncle accidentally fired a weapon in Taylor.

According to police, the boy was on the first floor at an apartment complex near Eureka and Beech Daly when he was hit with buckshot from a shotgun fired on the second floor.

While the shooting happened in Taylor, Detroit police were contacted because the child's family brought him to Children's Hospital hours later. Police said they told officers a different story than what really happened.

"The child was shot around 6/7 p.m. and wasn't treated until several hours later," Detroit Police Chief James White said. "What made this one a little more complicated is we didn't have all the facts as to what happened the story continued to change."

Police said the family told them that the boy was shot at a bus stop on Detroit's west side. When surveillance video didn't corroborate that story, investigators traced the shooting back to Taylor.

"As the investigators back tracked they got a timeline that didn't match up with the information provided," White said. "The good news is the baby is expected to live and make a full recovery."

While the shooting appears to be accidental, the shooter and other family members may face charges.