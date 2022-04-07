Police bust suspected chop shop run by pair of brothers in southwest Detroit

article

Detroit police busted a suspected chop shop on the southwest side of the city Thursday.

Two brothers who allegedly ran the illegal garage located at 8951 Michigan Avenue were arrested by DPD which found six vehicles all reported stolen.

Photos: Courtesy DPD

Investigators also discovered two engines, a transmission and two retags of vehicles for sales - and no proper record keeping for vehicles awaiting repairs, police said.

Photos: Courtesy DPD

Police have not released the identity of the suspects pending charges as of yet.

