Police chase ends in fiery crash on I-275 • Why FBI raided Trump's estate • Emergency repairs at I-94 bank

A police pursuit came to an end in a fiery crash on I-275 during the evening commute involving a murder suspect Monday night. It marked the beginning of a bad day for these two guys.

A 25-year-old and a 46-year-old are both in custody after the chase and crash, where the vehicle ran off the road and rolled over down an embankment. Both suspects are in police custody at a local hospital, where they’re being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No innocent bystanders or officers were injured.

Loren Hedges watched the chase come to a crashing end as the driver of an SUV lost control as he fled from state troopers, striking a curb, where he hit street signs, launching through the air.

"I was like, (oh blank) he’s flying," said Hedges. "I bet you the car was about that high off the ground."

Before bouncing around like a basketball and getting thrown out of the SUV.

"They got on him, handcuffed him, and then they drug him up the hill because the car was on fire," he said. "And then they went to work getting the passenger out."

Detroit police say the chase started near Fenkell and Beaverland on the city’s west side. Officers recognized a man wanted for assault with intent to murder.

They ran the plates of the SUV he was in — and saw that it was stolen. The cops tried to make a traffic stop. The driver made a run for it.

"Man, I saw like a white SUV just zooming through my parking lot, and the cops right behind him, going through Beaverland," said witness Ibrahim Ali.

From there the suspects made their way on to westbound I-96.

Detroit police called in Michigan State Police to lend a hand. Troopers tailed the suspects to I-275 where the driver crashed near the Six Mile exit.

"Run away from the cops that’s what happens to you," Ali said. "One way or the other they’re going to catch you, man. so don’t run away from no cops. they're going to catch you."

Read more here.

Emergency work ordered for I-94 bank eroded in Roseville

Severe erosion along I-94 in Roseville has prompted Macomb County to order an emergency stabilization of the banks along the freeway.

The Macomb County Public Works commissioner said they were concerned that loss of the land bank near the highway could cause the road to collapse. According to Commissioner Candice Miller, the erosion at the Rohrbeck Extension Drain near 13 Mile and Little Mack is "the worst they have ever seen."

"This is an emergency," Miller said. "Even though we’ve had drought conditions, we’ve seen these banks erode approximately 6 feet in some spots just in the past few months. We’re concerned that very heavy rains could accelerate that erosion." While the summer has been drier than normal, severe weather over the past month has dumped several inches of rain on Southeast Michigan.

A release sent by Macomb County warned of two sites where the bank was eroding fastest:

Just east of Little Mack, one quarter north of 13 Mile Road and 20 yards from the right shoulder of WB I-94

West of Little Mack, just south of 13 Mile Road and 25 yards from the right shoulder of WB I-94

Learn more about the erosion here.

Why the FBI raided Trump's estate

The FBI searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president.

Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an "unannounced raid" that he likened to "prosecutorial misconduct."

The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in more than a dozen boxes located at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. It occurs amid a separate grand jury investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and adds to the potential legal peril for Trump as he lays the groundwork for another run.

Familiar battle lines, forged during a four-year presidency shadowed by FBI and congressional investigations, quickly took shape again Monday night. Trump and his allies sought to cast the search as a weaponization of the criminal justice system and a Democratic-driven effort to keep him from winning another term in 2024 — even though the Biden White House said it had no prior knowledge of it, and the current FBI director, Christopher Wray, was appointed by Trump five years ago and served as a high-ranking official in a Republican-led Justice Department.

— Courtesy of the Associated Press

Motown museum expansion completed

The historic section of Detroit where Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. built his music empire six decades ago is now looking better than ever.

Motown legend — and Gordy’s best friend — Smokey Robinson was among those who visited the newly improved Motown Museum site on Monday night for an event celebrating the completion of the first two phases of the museum’s expansion.

Robinson was joined by Otis Williams, Martha Reeves and other Motown luminaries in celebrating the grand opening of Hitsville NEXT, an educational programming and creative hub, and the newly established Rocket Plaza.

The festivities included comments from Robinson and Williams, an original founding member of The Temptations who gifted microphones to the museum from his personal collection. And they concluded with a performance of the Temptations classic, "My Girl," performed by the cast of the musical "Ain’t Too Proud," and introduced by Marcus Paul James, who portrays Williams in the show.

Read more about what Motown greats had to say about the reveal

Detroit's waste contractors are short-handed causing trash pickup delays

Staffing issues have two waste contractors in Detroit scrambling while some residents are fed up. "People will put it out on Sunday night like they are supposed to for Monday morning and they never show up," said Felicia Tellez. Tellez says trash pick-up delays have often gone painfully long where she lives in southwest Detroit.

"And then finally they’ll come on, let’s say a Tuesday, Thursday night, but it’s two weeks later," she said. And that means, one big, awful stench. While Monday was not one of those days, the city of Detroit does want residents to be prepared for setbacks of up to 48 hours due to labor issues.

"So far we’ve just been looking at a one-day delay based on the last couple weeks" Detroit Public Works Dir. Ron Brundidge said. "But we realize there’s the possibility that if things continue, there's a possibility it could be as much as a two-day delay."

He says the City has two companies hauling your waste away. GFL handles all of the east side and southwest, and Waste Management takes the northwestern part of the city.

Read more here.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The heat will stay within a narrow range of high 70s to mid 80s over the next several days as temperatures take it easy on Metro Detroit this week. A cold front will keep the humidity down. Some rain might fall later in the week.

What else we're watching

A man wrongfully convicted of murder at the age of 15 is holding a $25,000 gas giveaway at E. Outer Drive. The charity event is for women and elderly Detroit residents only. The murder convictions against Davontae Sanford was dropped in 2016. Downtown Northville is going to stay closed to traffic for the foreseeable future. After a successful experiment during the pandemic with making a more walkable downtown, the city is planning to codify the change in traffic. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was invited by President Joe Biden to be in attendance for the signing of the CHIPS Act at the White House. The new legislation will create more incentives to produce semiconductors in the U.S. The Detroit Department of Transportation is getting 28 new environmentally friendly buses to add to their fleet. It's part of a conversion of 300 buses to newer cleaner models. The jury trial for members of the Wolverine Watchmen starts today. The defendants face state charges of providing material support for terrorist acts. Jury selection begins Tuesday.

Ashton Kutcher reveals vasculitis diagnosis, says he couldn't walk, talk or hear

Ashton Kutcher revealed he couldn't walk, hear or talk after being diagnosed with vasculitis two years ago. Kutcher opened up about the disease in a preview for his appearance on "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge."

"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out, like, all my equilibrium," Kutcher explained in the interview.

"You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone," the actor added. "Until you go, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.'"