Police debunk post claiming drugs that would make woman pass out were left on car at Woodhaven Target

There is no evidence that a Facebook post about an alleged incident at the Woodhaven Target happened, police said.

The post, a screenshot of a text message, claims that a person was being followed at the store and got security to follow her to her vehicle. When she got to her vehicle, there was a piece of paper taped to her door that police allegedly told her had drugs on it that would have caused her to pass out.

However, police said they were never called, and it appears this is a made-up claim.

The post is just one of several debunked by Michigan police recently. Last month, Dearborn police said an attempted abduction on the Southfield Freeway didn't happen. Romulus police also disproved a post claiming an attempted human trafficking happened near Detroit Metro Airport.

Also, over the summer the Genesee County Sheriff's Office debunked a story about a serial killer, noting that the same place has been posted using other locations, too.

"Posts like these do nothing but cause fear and panic," Woodhaven police said.

If this did actually happen to you, Woodhaven police are asking you contact them at 734-676-7337. Police also said people who see similar posts and are unsure if they are true can contact the department.